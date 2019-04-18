Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

April 18, 2019, 6:16 PM GMT By Rosie Colosi

Those of us who walk a lot during our commutes know the literal and figurative pain of finding footwear that is both easy on our feet — and on the eyes.

“You don’t have to wear clunky or ugly orthopedic shoes but you should definitely be picky when buying your commuting shoes,” said Dr. Juliana Paternina, a foot and ankle surgeon. She practices in New York City and northern New Jersey, so she often sees patients whose commutes include a significant amount of walking.

Here are Dr. Paternina’s best tips for finding the perfect fit:

-Shop for new shoes at the end of the day. During the course of the day our feet normally swell a little, so this will ensure the right fit.

-Be sure to have both feet measured. If you have one foot longer than the other, buy the shoe size that fits your larger foot.

-Your shoes should not fold.

-It is very important to understand what type of feet you have: flat, wide forefoot with narrow heel, high arches, etc. This will help you find your “go to” brands.

-Don’t break in shoes! Shoes should be comfortable immediately. Walk around in the store before you commit.

Know Your Value checked in with several women to find out which shoes they swear by during their long commutes to work.

