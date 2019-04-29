Get the Know-your-value newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 29, 2019, 2:55 PM UTC By Halley Bondy

Mother's Day isn't just about brunches and breakfast in bed (although those things are very lovely). It's also about empowering and uplifting each other through the generations.

These 13 gifts will help you show some love for the woman who made you...you. And if you’re a mom, pop these items on your wish list. Every gift below is perfect for strong women who have stayed strong, despite having the toughest 24/7 job on the planet.

Know Your Value editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, Know Your Value does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Get this for...The curious, feminist mom.

Why we love it: This book profiles 200 female boundary-breakers who changed the world. While it covers the classics, including Eleanor Roosevelt and Rosa Parks, "The Book of Awesome Women"takes a closer look at lesser known “sheroes,” like Nobel Prize winner, Wangari Maathai, tennis player Martina Navratilova and more.

Get this for … the music-loving mom

Why we love it: Not only is this speaker super sleek, it’s wireless and compact — perfect for the mom who is always on the move. Best of all, proceeds from LSTN products go towards giving hearing aids to people in need.

Get this for ... the mom who always looks chic

Why we love it: These petal hoop earrings are delicate and sophisticated, an item mom is sure to love. Plus, a percentage of this jewelry company's sales goes towards the Satya Foundation, which provides help and opportunities to children all over the world.

Get this for...The caffeine lover on the go

Why we love it: You can't feel empowered if you're tired. This travel mug keeps coffee hot, looks cute, and it comes with a metal filter, so mom make hand drip coffee on the go. It also comes in orange, pink, black and green.

Get this for … the mom who loves to cook

Why we love it: More than 42 million people living in the United States come from a different country. This cookbook celebrates those people and their delicious food. Plus, some of the proceeds from each cookbook is donated to the American Civil Liberties Union's immigrants rights initiatives.

Get this for… The mom who needs to relax and recharge.

Why we love it: Every mom needs to feel amazing in her bathtub. This set includes cruelty-free products including cleansers, moisturizers, candles, bath bombs and sponges.

Get this for… The jet-setting mom.

Why we love it: This 100 percent leather organizer offers sleek and safe protection for travel documents, including 16 card pockets. Mom can enjoy her trip stress-free and look chic in the process.

Get this for ... The mom who could use some more shut-eye.

Why we love it: This adjustable silk eye mask blocks out light and provides a soothing aromatherapy option with lavender and flax seeds. It also comes with a free gel mask that mom can stick in the fridge for maximum soothing.

Get this for...The DIY mom

Why we love it: This tool kit will empower moms to do their own household fixes. The kit includes screwdrivers, sockets, a wrench, scissors, a hammer and more. It also comes with a handy, compact bag to put them.

Get this for: The mom who’s always doing things for other people.

Why we love it: Moms need to take a deep breath and find their inner happiness. With this bath mat, she’ll remember to me mindful every time she steps out of the shower.

Get this for: The mom who loves timeless written works of art.

Why we love it: It’s hard not to love anything by Maya Angelou, though this compilation of memoir, poetry and essay is particularly wonderful for moms who are looking for ways to connect with their own daughters on a spiritual level.

Get it for… The mom who is an inner-Hollywood starlet.

Why we love it: Mom's a star, which is why this dimmable, LED-illuminated cosmetic mirror would be perfect on her vanity. She’ll leave the house looking fabulous every time!

Get it for… The mom who needs to heal.

Why we love it: "Milk and Honey" is a bestselling prose and poetry compilation about abuse, love, loss, trauma and above all: healing. It’s a quick, but powerful read for the mom who enjoys looking inward.