Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for good health, and yet according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-third of U.S. adults are not getting the requisite seven or more hours of sleep per night.
Luckily, there are professionally-vetted products that can help. Know Your Value spoke to four renowned sleep experts who shared some of their favorite items to catch some serious zzz’s.
Perfect for: light sleepers who hate noise.
Why you need this in your life: “Flents Quiet Please Ear Plugs are soft, comfortable and quite effective for eliminating sounds that disrupt sleep,” said Dr. Robert Rosenberg, medical director of the Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Perfect for: frequent jet-setters.
Why you need this in your life: “Ostrich Pillow Light is a two-in-one sleep aid. It blocks out light, muffles sound and does not leave any facial marks after a night’s sleep,” said Dr. Rosenberg.
Perfect for: noisy places.
Why you need this in your life: “It’s small yet effective,” said Terry Cralle, a certified clinical sleep educator. “I can easily move it around – even for nap time on the sofa. It’s a must for business travel. I prefer this to using a white noise app on my phone.”
Perfect for: Relaxation before bedtime.
Why you need this in your life: “There are studies showing that a touch of lavender can help with sleep,” Cralle said. “If you have not considered aromatherapy and its sleep benefits, it is worth exploring the many scents that may help you relax and drift off to dreamland.”
Perfect for: Waking up slowly.
Why you need this in your life: “If you want a better wake up experience, sunrise simulation alarm clocks may be just the thing,” said Cralle. “Dawn simulator alarm clocks expose a person to a slowly increasing intensity of light for 15 to 30 minutes or more prior to awakening. Research indicates that a more naturalistic exposure to light can improve sleep quality sleep.”
Perfect for: the person who wants to be ahead of the curve.
Why you need this in your life: “While more research needs to be done in order to confirm its effectiveness, many restless sleepers find weighted blankets help them fall asleep faster and wake up less often,” said Dr. Allen Towfigh, medical director at New York Neurology and Sleep Medicine. “The recommended weight of the blanket should be approximately 10 percent of your body weight and caution should be exercised when using these in children or individuals with respiratory or neuromuscular disorders.”
Perfect for: Bright rooms
Why you need this in your life: “Our brains take their cues on when to sleep based on the amount of light in the environment,” said Dr. Towfigh. “So ambient light can be quite disruptive when it's time to go to bed. That's why it helps to have blackout drapes or shades to prevent light from disrupting your sleep.”
Perfect for: Bright rooms and stylish sleepers
Why you need this in your life: “Whenever using items that contact your face, I always recommend going with silk over cotton or synthetic fabrics,” said Dr. Towfigh. “Silk is less likely to adhere to your skin, so you will have less lines and wrinkles. It is also less absorbent than cotton so it will not absorb any products you might use in your nightly rituals.”
Perfect for: Looking fresh in the morning
Why you need this in your life: “I often recommend silk pillowcases,” said Dr. Towfigh. “...Less adherence to your face...and less bed-head in the morning.”
Perfect for: Allergy season
Why you need this in your life: “If you suffer from allergies or rhinitis, dust and dander can significantly impact your sleep quality,” said Dr. Towfigh. “One way to reduce the dust and dander is to clean your floors regularly, including under your bed. “Using a robotic vacuum can help make this chore much easier.”
Perfect for: Winding down before bed.
Why you need this in your life: “While there is not a lot of scientific research on candles and essential oils, it is worth noting that all your senses must drawn into a safe space so you can leave your woes at the door and slip into a restful slumber,” said Dr. Towfigh.
Perfect for: Couples who fight over the thermostat.
Why you need this in your life: “It's important to control temperature when we sleep,” said Chris Brantner, certified sleep coach at SleepZoo. “The body has to lower core temperatures to get good sleep, but couples often disagree on how cold to keep the house at night. The ChiliPad allows you to control temperatures on both sides of the bed, so everyone is happy!”
Perfect for: Smartphone addicts.
Why you need this in your life: “Artificial light, in particular blue lights that come from smartphone screens and the like, trick the brain into thinking it isn't time to go to bed,” said Brantner. “These glasses can help filter out the junk light, reduce eye strain, and get you producing melatonin when you should naturally.”
Perfect for: A night time treat.
Why you need this in your life: “This tasty beverage is all natural and packed full of various vitamins and minerals that are supposed to act as a sleep aid,” said Brantner. “It's non-habit forming and can be part of a good bedtime routine. It has some good studies backing it and my wife swears by it.”