2 announcements from Know Your Value's Mika Brzezinski

Embracing that commitment to service, Brzezinski also welcomed the newest contributors to the Know Your Value community: Olympic gold medalists Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando.

The 28-year-old twins were instrumental in helping the United States Women’s Ice Hockey team defeat Canada for the gold medal in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea – the United States’ first gold in 20 years – and are six-time world champions with two previous silver medals at the 2014 and 2010 Olympics. Now, the Lamoureux twins are outspoken advocates for gender equity – in pay and in opportunity.

The three-time Olympians recently sat down with Brzezinski in their first interview for Know Your Value. They shared how they will be using their platform to help empower women, girls and marginalized groups through a series of volunteer and community service programs focused on improving internet access and digital literacy training for low-income Americans, providing education and mentorship for young people, and promoting diversity and inclusion initiatives, including gender equity.

"What we strive [for] is to make USA Hockey a better place, to make the U.S. national team and the program better," Jocelyne said. "But outside of that, [it’s] having a positive impact and using this platform that we're fortunate to have to impact so many more people beyond hockey."