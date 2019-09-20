From Sept. 20-27, millions of people around the world will be going on a #climatestrike. They’ll be walking out of their workplaces and homes to join climate strikers on the streets to help halt the age of fossil fuels. If you’re interested in joining their efforts, you can visit this page and scroll down to the map to find a #climatestrike near you.

Fortunately, even if you can’t strike next week, there are some simple things you can do to make a difference on climate change. Know Your Value recently chatted with May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, the international climate change organization behind the strike, to learn more about how anyone can help make a positive impact.

Play a role in your democracy

“Climate change is an issue about policy and politics, so voting is incredibly important,” Boeve said. “Vote for a candidate who will make the climate crisis a priority.”

Voters can take a look at 350.org’s 2020 Climate Test, which outlines which climate issues the political candidates support and provides ways for anyone to reach out to candidates to make their voices heard.

Follow your money

Spend your money wisely by supporting businesses that are also in the fight to end the climate crisis, Boeve said. She encouraged everyone to look at their banks, credit card companies, universities and more and see if they are helping to fund the fossil fuel industry. By putting your money elsewhere, you could help to make a stand and a positive impact, she said.

May Boeve, executive director of 350.org. Ryan Heffernan

There are simple things you can do each day to help make a difference, from drinking out of reusable water bottles to limiting your air travel. “You can find ways to eat and travel in a way that is responsible,” Boeve said. “This certainly matters, and together we can make a great impact if we support this movement.”

Seek out eco-friendly places to live

Choosing to live in a neighborhood that has housing right next to public transportation can also make a difference. By finding eco-friendly places to live, you’re not only doing your part, but you’re also adapting a lifestyle as part of a long-term commitment, Boeve said.

Get involved in your community

Speak up and encourage your community to compost, ramp up their recycling efforts or go zero waste, Boeve encouraged. “Find out what your community is lacking or could improve on and get involved,” she said. By working together with your fellow neighbors, you could help make change today that could lay the groundwork for a more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about the climate emergency by tuning into NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo for “Climate in Crisis”. As part of the series, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Ali Velshi moderate “Climate Forum 2020,” a two-day event where 2020 presidential candidates talk with young voters about their plans to address the emergency. It will be live-streamed in part on NBC News Now and Telemundo and featured on MSNBC programming on Friday, September 20.