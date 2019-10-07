Instagram is one of my favorite social platforms to get quick, visual and engaging content from smart and creative people — whether it’s stories important to my community, examples of healthy meals for the girl on the go, or photos the latest fashion trends. A few of my favorite accounts for these categories happen to be run by Latinas. And although we shouldn’t limit celebrating our Latino heritage to just a few weeks, what better time to highlight amazing Latinas creating great content than during #HispanicHeritageMonth?

Not only are these amazing #bossladies fun to follow, they also spotlight their culture front and center. So if you’re looking for some wellness, fashion, beauty and lifestyle inspiration, check out these awesome accounts:

Giselle Schreiner – Blogger and holistic health coach

Follow if … you want to up your wellness game.

Why she rocks: This past summer, I met Giselle at a #RawTalk panel we were both on in Miami. I was so inspired by her candor and sparkly personality. As a mama of two kids, she makes juggling her business and motherhood look effortless, yet her authenticity speaking about the reality and hard work it takes makes you love her even more. Aside from her amazing wellness tips (you won’t want to start your mornings without celery juice ever again!) and easy-to-make, healthy recipes, you’ll feel like you’re following both a friend and life coach.

Camila Coehlo – Style influencer and blogger

Follow if … you’re looking for some serious fashion inspo.

Why she rocks: I’ve been following Camila on social media for years and have watched her accrue over 8.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Her confident personality and ability to showcase effortless style is reason alone to love her. Originally from Brazil, she holds her culture close to heart and often showcases her content in Portuguese. She also has two YouTube channels dedicated to makeup and style in both languages.

Mariana Atencio – NBC News correspondent and author

Follow if … you want to stay up to date on issues impacting the Latino community.

Why she rocks: Mariana is an NBC News correspondent and the author of “Perfectly You.” When she is not on book tour or on air, she is using her social media platform to push out important stories. Whether it’s reporting at the border (translating interviews from Spanish to English in real time), to breaking down the crisis in her native Venezuela, she keeps her audience up to date with the latest stories impacting the Latinx community and beyond in a smart and engaging way.

Joanna Vargas – Celebrity facialist and owner of Joanna Vargas Salon

Follow if … you want some great skin care tips.

Why she rocks: Joanna Vargas is a Mexican-American, celebrity aesthetician with offices in New York and Los Angeles. She’s a facialist to the stars with a client roster that includes Naomi Watts and Julianne Moore. You can find her Instagram pages full of great skin care tips. Whether it’s getting inspo on a skin care routine that works for you or becoming more educated on whether a serum or retinol goes first, she’s fantastic on all fronts.

Follow if … you want to see Latinas doing amazing things.

Why she rocks: Started by PR guru Danielle Alvarez, “The Bonita Project” not only highlights members of the Latinx community but also offers an engaging, behind-the-scenes look at Latinas doing amazing work. It’s a platform that not only celebrates Latinos but shows the diversity in our community and educates others in the process.

Daniela Pierre-Bravo is Know Your Value's millennial contributor. Her book, "Earn It!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, in Your 20s and Beyond," co-written with Mika Brzezinski is out now.