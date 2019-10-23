It can be difficult to choose what book to read, especially with the constant flood of new releases from amazing authors. Joining a celebrity book club can be a wonderful way to expose yourself to new reads and dive into a meaningful discussion, especially if you can’t physically attend an actual book club.

While a few of these clubs have a specific focus — such as feminism or female-authored novels — others simply feature fun picks that are sure to be trending throughout the year.

Here are six celebrity book clubs you should consider joining now:

Get the knowyourvalue newsletter. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images file

Hello Sunshine is the delightful name given to Reese Witherspoon’s book club, which focuses on books written by female authors. If you follow along on her Goodreads account, the team will post questions, and there’s always a fun discussion going on. The best part about the group dialogue is that it’s organized by month so you can go back and see what people had to say about past books as well.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker on "Watch What Happens Live." Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

You may not know this, but Sarah Jessica Parker is a book worm. The actress has spoken about her favorite picks when she has been a guest on TV shows and on her social media, but the star has now made it official. Through SJP Picks, Parker explains why she’s choosing each book, as well as some further information about the author and the story. She always manages to choose books that are prize contenders or hot topics for the year.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey attends the European Premiere of 'A Wrinkle In Time' in London on March 13, 2018. John Phillips / Getty Images file

Oprah deserves the ultimate round of applause for helping make so many authors’ careers by amplifying their work over the years. Oprah’s Book Club unveils her pick each month, and then features an interview with the author. She also has a newsletter where she recommends other books and shares updates.

Emma Roberts

Actress Emma Roberts. TODAY

Actress Emma Roberts and her friend and producer Karah Preisss started a phenomenal book club called Belletrist. The duo shares gorgeous photos, videos and interviews with authors about their picks. They post lots of fiction and nonfiction choices — always written by women.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Washington. Evan Agostini / AP

After getting super involved in U.N. Women, Emma Watson decided to share some of the books she’s reading as she learns about feminism. Our Shared Shelf lives on Goodreads features not only her picks, which come out every two months, but discussions about feminism and current events as well.

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager appears on NBC News' "Today" show. NBC NewsWire / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Read with Jenna” is a book club from TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager — and her picks are always page turners. She has a dedicated following on Instagram, where she’ll post videos explaining the book and why she chose it. She also post amazing, inspiring quotes from the authors so that you can really pick up on the vibe of that month’s pick.