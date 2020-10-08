6 ways to strengthen your optimism muscle during uncertain times

As times continue to be even more trying, generations all around the world are experiencing a collective trauma as a result of the direct and indirect effects of COVID-19. If there is a modicum of hope in our current circumstance, it’s that we are also collectively experiencing a period of growth and resiliency. This has the potential to push us toward a more optimistic outlook.

Research in the new Colgate study, “State of Optimism in America,” reveals that despite how COVID-19 has halted major life milestones for many Americans, Generation Zers – those under age 24 – are experiencing a shifting mindset as the pandemic unfolds. Once regarded as the most pessimistic generation, they are now becoming more optimistic and want to make an impact in their communities.

Similar to other generations, everyone is facing disruptions in their day-to-day living. And that, coupled with increasing political strife ahead of the presidential election in November, calls for an optimism reset.

Here are six proven and practical ways to maintain hope, visualize points of growth and strengthen your optimism muscle:

1. Remember growth takes time. Practice self-compassion.

We learn that no matter how bad the past has been, we can always choose to grow in the present. The day you plant the seed is not the day you eat the fruit. So be kind, patient and compassionate toward yourself.

2. Find the good – or even neutral – in a less-than-ideal environment.

Challenge yourself to find the upsides in your day, no matter how small. Try and challenge yourself to find a point of growth (even if it is small) in less-than-ideal situations. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, allow yourself to be disappointed, angry or sad while additionally, trying to see if you can come up with something you learned from the experience or may learn from it in the future.

3. Give a positive shout-out to yourself and someone in your life right now.

We are much more prone to pointing out what we did wrong or what we must improve, and not so comfortable celebrating personal wins and strengths. Take a moment to celebrate something about yourself that makes you proud. Take it a step further by calling out someone you're proud of in your life! Communicating gratitude can help keep our connections strong.

4. Set boundaries around time to mindfully worry.

Learning how to be more optimistic isn’t just about being positive all the time. It’s also about managing your stressors. Give yourself time to express and digest those worries, but place them within boundaries. Select a brief amount of your time during each day to devote to your worries and try to stay within that time frame.

5. Journal your thoughts.

The simple act of writing down your thoughts can give you clarity. Many of us turn to unhealthy habits because we are not facing our emotions or are uncomfortable thinking certain thoughts. Providing an outlet and releasing those thoughts is critical to understanding them and dealing with them head on.

6. Use awe as an antidote for anxiety.

Did you know that being in a state of awe is connected to optimism? Take a look at how many times in a day or a week you are in a state of awe. Awe helps us relate to something bigger than ourselves – something that inspires us. It’s also a great tool to combat anxiety. For example, looking at art, listening to a piece of music, or finding something that moves you in nature can spur a sense of awe, and thus as sense of optimism.

Deepika Chopra, dubbed The Optimism Doctor®, is a professional psychologist who works with individuals and corporations to build their “optimism factor.” She is the founder of Things Are Looking Up and host of the podcast, “Looking Up with Deepika Chopra.” Follow Dr. Chopra on Instagram @drdeepikachopra.