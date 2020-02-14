8 inspiring must-reads for your weekend

Mika: In the face of misogyny, #IStandWithGayle and I hope you will, too

CBS anchor Gayle King received criticism for asking about the late Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault charges during an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. Some Bryant fans, including Snoop Dogg, initially thought the line of questioning was disrespectful, given that Bryant passed away so recently. Snoop called King a “b---” on Instagram, and apologized shortly after. In this op-ed, Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski defended King and asks why the rapper isn’t facing greater consequences, while women have been “canceled” for less.

Single women own more homes than single men. Here is what they're doing differently

Single women own 1.5 million more homes in America’s big cities than single men, according to a Lending Tree study, and the number is only growing. Experts posed possible reasons for this, including the fact that women outnumber men in the workforce, women are more likely to retain the family home during a divorce, and women are less risk-averse, which may drive them toward the security of home ownership.

What Amy Klobuchar's rise says about women running for president

Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar came in third place during the New Hampshire Democratic primaries, behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. She is surging ahead of previous front-runners Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. Vox writer Anna North wrote that Klobuchar has been able to weather her own comments about sexism, like in November when she noted that a woman in Buttigieg’s position wouldn’t be taken as seriously. The comment did not get a ton of media attention. Meanwhile, Warren dipped in the polls when after she began discussing her gender in the 2020 race. Warren’s comments were widely reported and interpreted as very liberal, according to North.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at her election night party, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Concord, N.H. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

U.S. Soccer men's union says women's pay should be tripled

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Soccer men’s union said that the new deal for women is worse than ever. The federation is attempting to pay the women’s team the same amount that the men received in a soon-to-expire 2011 contract, according to the statement. The union accused the federation of spreading a “false narrative” to Congress that they are paying the women equally to men. The statement said that the women players should receive “triple” federation’s offer amount. The U.S. women’s team won the World Cup and is advancing toward the 2020 Olympics.

Where to celebrate women's rights this year

One hundred years ago, the women’s right to vote was ratified by the U.S. Congress. New exhibitions and tours are cropping up across the country to commemorate the centennial celebration. In Rochester, N.Y., for example, the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House is hosting “Votercade 2020,” a free series of events and discussions. In Madison, Wisc., the Wisconsin Historical Museum is hosting an exhibit called “We Stand On Their Shoulders,” a tribute to the Suffragettes. The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. is hosting “Creating Icons: How We Remember Women’s Suffrage” beginning March 6. Find more exhibits here.

Greta Gerwig on negotiating: I was scared to ask for too much

In an interview with CNBC's "Make It," director Greta Gerwig said that she is glad she has a middleman to negotiate her salary, because she is often “scared to ask for too much.” According to a Jobvite survey, 38 percent of women are comfortable asking for more money, compared to 56 percent of men. Gerwig, who was recently snubbed by the Oscars for a Best Director nomination for her film “Little Women,” said that a lot of Hollywood deals are hidden, which is why it’s difficult to negotiate.

The Goop Rush: Why celebrities are rushing to build wellness empires

Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxury lifestyle brand Goop has been valued at $250 million. Others are following in her footsteps and launching brands, including Victoria Beckham, Erykah Badu and Elle Macpherson. The Guardian writer Sirin Kale looks at this trend and argues it's rife with pseudo-science.

Congress is finally breaking ground in the fight for a national women's history museum

Over 20 years ago, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York started a fight in Congress to open a women’s history museum. This week, the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act finally passed in the House, and has been introduced in the Senate by Sens. Susan Collins and Dianne Feinstein. If passed the Washington, D.C. museum would celebrate a diverse array of women’s achievements throughout American history.