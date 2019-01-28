Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Jan. 28, 2019, 6:48 PM GMT By Emily Cassidy

Looking professional at work is an important part of building your brand. When you look put together, it sends an immediate message to your bosses and co-workers that you take yourself and your job seriously.

But when the weather outside is frightful, it can be hard to show up at the office looking or feeling like your best self. Snow, sleet and rain can wreak havoc on the most carefully planned outfit or hairstyle, which can make you feel underprepared before your workday even begins. The last thing you want to worry about on your way to an important meeting is your appearance, so here are some must-have items to handle anything Mother Nature throws your way.

Know Your Value editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, Know Your Value does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Amazon

The struggle between wanting to keep your hands warm and needing to use your phone is over. Many fashionable gloves are now touchscreen-enabled, meaning you do not need to take them off every time you need to send a text. I love these super soft, cashmere-lined gloves (which come in 14 colors) because they are professional, warm, reasonably priced and functional.

2. Sharpty inverted umbrella, $20.99 on Amazon

Amazon

Fighting with your umbrella in a rainstorm on the way to work or in the lobby of your office will make you feel far from the put-together business professional that you are. Inverted umbrellas with C-shaped handles are the perfect solution. This type of handle allows you to slide it over your forearm or wrist to free up your hands. And the shape of this umbrella gives you the ability to shut it from the inside out when opening the door without dripping water everywhere. These come in many different colors and fun patterns that you can match to your outerwear.

Amazon

A little bit of faux fur can make any clothing item feel fancier, and this coat will have you feeling stylish — even in a blizzard. Lightweight, windproof and extra warm, this coat can make you look put together even when you would rather stay home under the covers.

4. Knolee unisex knit earmuffs, $7.99 on Amazon

When the cold starts to set in, the first place I notice it is in my ears. Covering them up is a priority for me, but can ruin the hairstyle I spent precious time on. A cute pair of earmuffs can accessorize your outfit, keep your ears warm and will not mess up those curls you spent 30 pre-dawn minutes on!

5. Globalwin women’s 1837 winter snow boots, $35.99 on Amazon

Amazon

A good pair of warm, weather-resistant boots can save your outfit when you have to trudge through the snow or rain to get to your car or the subway. These faux fur-lined boots are affordable, comfortable and adorable. They can save you from ruining the bottom of your dress pants or spending the day stuck in soaking wet flats or heels.

6. Meeshine women’s foldable ballet flats, $21.99 on Amazon

Amazon

Once you get to the office and are ready to kick off your boots, slip on a pair of travel ballet flats. They are lightweight and flexible, making them easy to fold up and store in your purse or under your desk. They come in many different colors and styles, making them the perfect accessory without having to pack a big bag for the office. I like these flats in particular because of the different detailing on the toe, which gives them a more put together feel.

7. Makeup gift set, $29.99 on Amazon

Amazon

If the wind is whipping snow or rain in your face, chances are you might want to touch up your makeup when you get inside the office. Almost all makeup brands make small travel kits that you can keep at your desk for those occasions when your makeup masterpiece is almost gone by the time you finish your commute. I like this one because it comes with a little bit of everything you would need for a touchup.

8. Burt’s Bees moisturizing lip balm, $8.07 on Amazon

Amazon

Whether or not you are not a big makeup person, remember to take care of your skin when you get to the office during the cold months. Use lip balm when those gusty winds leave your lips feeling chapped and dehydrated.

9. Mini portable flat iron by Lovani, $16.97 on Amazon

Amazon

And if your skin isn’t the only thing that needs a little touchup, this mini hair straightener is super light (6.1 ounces) and compact (7.1 inches). But it can still heat up to 410 degrees. It comes with a small heat-resistant bag that makes it easy to take anywhere.