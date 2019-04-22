Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

April 22, 2019, 9:30 PM UTC By Emily Cassidy

In honor of National Administrative Professionals Day on Wednesday, many employers will celebrate the secretaries, administrative assistants and other office professionals who keep the workplace running smoothly.

While it’s often easier to send flowers or grab a card on your way into the office, taking a little more thought can make a lasting impact. Showing that you pay attention to your colleagues and admire the work they do every day can go a long way. After all, administrative professionals are often the backbone of the office.

Here are 9 items to show you care:

Amazon Echos and Alexa devices

Administrative professionals often spend their days supporting their colleagues. These devices are a fun way to have their wishes catered to when they get home. The voice recognition software allows them to tell Alexa to play relaxing music after a long day or easily re-order the items they need at home. They come at a variety of price points, so you can choose one that works for you. And don’t worry if they already have one; the products can all talk to each other and enhance their home network.

Consider a smaller Echo Dot:

Or the larger Echo Plus if it’s a gift from the whole team:

Felt letter boards

Does the administrative professional in your life have an abundance of insight or a great sense of humor? Get him or her a felt letter board. They are funny conversation pieces and a great way to set the tone in the office.

This one comes in multiple colors so that you can customize your gift even further:

Desk decorations

If you work in an office, chances are you spend a lot of time at your desks. Give your administrative professional something engaging to look at throughout the day. This globe changes colors and lights up, adding whimsy and wow to any space.

If you like the levitation look but want something a little more sophisticated, check out this Bonsai plant:

Creative push pins

We often think of push pins as clear and boring, but there are many varieties. Finding the right one to match your administrative professional’s personalities is a fun, small way to show your appreciation.

There are these bright flowers:

A pack of 100 emoji pins they can use, depending on their mood:

Or this box full of 15 different colors:

Bath Bombs

If you have several administrative professionals who you need gifts for, this colorful set of 12 bath bombs will be a hit! You can give them out individually or send someone the whole box.

No matter what you decide to give them, your colleagues will appreciate the thought!