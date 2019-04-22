Get the Know Your Value newsletter.
By Emily Cassidy

In honor of National Administrative Professionals Day on Wednesday, many employers will celebrate the secretaries, administrative assistants and other office professionals who keep the workplace running smoothly.

While it’s often easier to send flowers or grab a card on your way into the office, taking a little more thought can make a lasting impact. Showing that you pay attention to your colleagues and admire the work they do every day can go a long way. After all, administrative professionals are often the backbone of the office.

Here are 9 items to show you care:

Amazon Echos and Alexa devices

Administrative professionals often spend their days supporting their colleagues. These devices are a fun way to have their wishes catered to when they get home. The voice recognition software allows them to tell Alexa to play relaxing music after a long day or easily re-order the items they need at home. They come at a variety of price points, so you can choose one that works for you. And don’t worry if they already have one; the products can all talk to each other and enhance their home network.

Consider a smaller Echo Dot:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal

$49.99

Or the larger Echo Plus if it’s a gift from the whole team:

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Bundle with Philips Hue Bulb - Charcoal

$149.99
$164.98

Felt letter boards

Does the administrative professional in your life have an abundance of insight or a great sense of humor? Get him or her a felt letter board. They are funny conversation pieces and a great way to set the tone in the office.

This one comes in multiple colors so that you can customize your gift even further:

Felt Letter Board 10x10 | +690 PRE-Cut Letters +Stand +Sorting Tray | Black Rustic Farmhouse Letterboard with Cursive Words, Letter Boards, Word Board, Message Board, Changeable Sign

$23.95

Desk decorations

If you work in an office, chances are you spend a lot of time at your desks. Give your administrative professional something engaging to look at throughout the day. This globe changes colors and lights up, adding whimsy and wow to any space.

FUZADEL Multi-Color Changing Levitating Globe Magnetic Levitation Floating Globe World Map Educational Gifts for Kids / Teens Home / Office Desk Decoration Ornament

$34.98

If you like the levitation look but want something a little more sophisticated, check out this Bonsai plant:

Active Gear Guy Levitating Plant Pot with Japanese Style Design for Flowers Or Bonsai. Magnetic Levitation Creates A Beautiful Floating Display.

$128.40

Creative push pins

We often think of push pins as clear and boring, but there are many varieties. Finding the right one to match your administrative professional’s personalities is a fun, small way to show your appreciation.

There are these bright flowers:

24Pcs Decorative Pushpins,Cork Board Tacks,Bulletin Board Tacks,Thumb Tack Decorative for CorkBoard, Office Organization or Home (Assorted Color)

$8.99

A pack of 100 emoji pins they can use, depending on their mood:

100 Pieces Creative Emoji Steel Thumb Tacks Push Pins Fashion Decorative Different Smiley face Patterns for Photos Wall Maps Bulletin Board or Corkboards (Emoji)

$7.99

Or this box full of 15 different colors:

Yalis Push Pins Marking Map Tacks 1/8-Inch Plastic Beads Head, 15 Assorted Colors, 1500-count

$9.99

Bath Bombs

If you have several administrative professionals who you need gifts for, this colorful set of 12 bath bombs will be a hit! You can give them out individually or send someone the whole box.

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12 USA made Fizzies, Shea & Coco Butter Dry Skin Moisturize, Perfect for Bubble & Spa Bath. Handmade Birthday Mothers day Gifts idea For Her/Him, wife, girlfriend

$26.80

No matter what you decide to give them, your colleagues will appreciate the thought!