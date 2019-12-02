9 stylish — and cozy — sweater dresses that are perfect for work

If you don’t already consider sweater dresses a cold-weather necessity — it’s time to start. Not only are there plenty of professional, flattering options available, they’re one of the most comfortable options for office wear. They’re also perfect for both fall and winter and look great paired with boots and tights. We’ve rounded up some beautiful selections below that will keep you comfortable and looking your best.

How cute is this sweater dress? It comes in a beautiful blush hue, as well as black, which really shows off the intricate stitching. It hits just below the knee, which makes it perfect for work. It also features a very flattering V-neck and feminine A-line skirt.

This lightweight dress has long sleeves and cute crew neckline. While it could be paired with tights and booties for the winter, it’s also made of light enough fabric to keep you from getting too overheated during the fall. Dress it up with a cute necklace or dress it down by pairing it with sneakers.

How cute is this teal green and baby blue color pairing?! This dress features an A-line cut, as well as a unique patterned ribbing at the top. It has a slight mock neck, which gives it another fun and unique touch.

This fit and flare sweater dress has accordion pleats, a tie at the waist and a slight mock neck. It’s available in black, red, pink, grey, tan and teal — all of which would provide lots of shoe pairing options for both the office and the weekends.

While black and tan versions of this dress are classic, it’s hard to beat the emerald green color option. This chunky sweater dress would look fantastic paired with dainty gold jewelry and heeled booties. The tie-front also draws in the waist in a really flattering fashion.

The geometric pattern on this dress is so unique and fun. The A-line dress features a crew neckline and comes in a gorgeous teal color. It would look great with with booties or white converse sneakers for a sporty weekend touch.

This dress features a fold-over detailing on the bodice, as well as an asymmetric hemline that hits right at the knee. We’re also loving the quarter-length sleeves and deep navy color. Trying pairing it with white sneakers or booties!

If you think about scrumptious turtleneck sweaters when you think about fall, look no further! This dress hits just below the knee and has a chunky turtleneck. It also comes in a variety of deep colors, like a rusty orange and a deep purple, that are sure to get you in the mood for the season. It would look great paired with a knee-high boot or ankle booties!

A bodycon sweater dress? Yes, please! This dress has oversized sleeves, but a fitted waist that’s super flattering. It also has a wrap closure that could be adjusted as high or as low-cut as you want. We love the light grey and the pretty dark melon colors.