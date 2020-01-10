About Know Your Value

Since 2011, Mika Brzezinski has been leading a national conversation about gender equity in the workplace.

Women are fierce about protecting, defending and augmenting the success of others. However, when it comes to knowing their own value, women tend to shut down or worse: self-depreciate and apologize their way through the conversation. This message is personal for Mika, for whom it took decades to understand how she played a role in qualifying and effectively communicating her success.

Inspired by her own experience, the MSNBC co-host and best-selling author harnessed what she learned and launched as Know Your Value.

Know Your Value is a movement and multi-touch point platform that helps women recognize, and be recognized for, their personal and professional value by developing and inspiring individual growth.

Through live events, media, employee workshops and the Know Your Value digital platform, the brand provides realistic and applicable tips, training and resources for women across all career stages to realize their value and negotiate effectively.