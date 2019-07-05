It can be hard to know what to wear to work during those hot summer months. You still want to look professional, but let’s be real — the main objective is to stay cool. Luckily, a lot of the fabrics that are currently in style, like linen and light cotton, are perfectly acceptable as office-wear. We’ve rounded up some options that are cost effective and incredibly cute.

Know Your Value editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, Know Your Value does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Not only is this dress perfect for the office, it would transition seamlessly into an after-work cocktail event. While it comes in red and black, the teal is definitely the most summer-friendly color. This dress would look great with a chunky necklace or large earrings, as well as nude pumps or sandals.

This polka dot dress comes in a variety of colors that are all perfect for summer. It has an adjustable button-down middle, flutter sleeves and a belted waist. It would be perfect paired with camel wedges or espadrilles. The best part about this dress is that it’s perfectly professional enough for the office, but you’d also fit in wearing it at a summer BBQ.

This dress is breezy and laid-back while still looking polished. Its geometric pattern makes it look super modern, while the belted waist gives it shape. There are a few patterns available, but this one embodies summer the most. Pair it with earrings and gold bangles for a cool, summer look.

Wrap dresses always feel super summery, and this one is no exception. It's cute, comfy and it will keep you cool. The best part of this dress is its super stretchy fabric, which is incredibly soft and breathable.

Midi dresses personify summer — they’re breezy, cool and comfortable. This one also has a slit that’s perfectly conservative enough for the office while adding a bit of character. This dress also has a floral pattern with a white background that makes it look light and fresh.

Summer is the season of the T-shirt dress! This one is elevated with button-front detailing, as well as a flattering v-neck. This dress is also available in lots of patterns that are perfect for the season.

Shirt dresses are always a good idea. They communicate a look of casual professionalism that’s especially perfect during the warmer months. This one is sleeveless, so it may be too casual for some offices, but it could be paired with a cardigan if needed. If your office embraces the casual summer vibes, wear this dress with a belt and wedges.

This midi dress features an adorable scalloped hem and sleeves, as well as a very nautical color blocking that’s absolutely eye-catching. While it’s perfect for the office, it would also be perfect for any summer activity. It would look best paired with strappy white heels.

This midi dress is perfect for the more conservative office, but that doesn’t make it any less cute or flattering. It features longer sleeves that are still short enough to keep you cool. The yellow and seersucker coloring create a fresh look, and the light cotton fabric will keep you cool.

This Billabong midi dress would look just as amazing paired with white tennis shoes as it would with cute wedges. It has a removable belt so you can choose to tuck it in at the waist or get rid of the belt entirely. You could also transition this dress seamlessly into the fall by adding a denim jacket.

This dress is made of a crepe sheath material that is perfect for summer, and could be dressed up for a wedding or down for a more professional office environment. It’s available in an array of colors that would be perfect for the summer — and would look great paired with nude or metallic strappy heels.

The metallic trim on the belt of this dress makes it really stand out! While the metallic gives it a pop of originality, the black and white colors of the dress make it the perfect choice for any conservative or professional office. Pair it with black pumps for a powerhouse look.

This denim-colored polka dot dress is made of cotton, which will keep you cool all summer long. You could add a pop of color with pink flats or chunky jewelry for a professional look with a fun flair.