If you travel often for work, you’ve probably had the unfortunate experience of stepping off the plane and heading straight into an office or meeting. The problem is that it’s hard to dress comfortably enough to sit on a plane while still looking professional enough to see co-workers or clients. And it’s not always feasible or easy to pack extra shoes in your carry-on luggage.

Luckily, there are options for stylish loafers and shoes that are not only work-appropriate, but are super cute and comfy. Shop our favorites below.

Know Your Value editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, Know Your Value does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Not only are these loafers super cute, they’re incredibly comfortable and come in six different colors — all of which would be ideal for traveling and working. They are made of leather and have a 1-inch heel that’s perfect for giving you a little height, but keeping you cozy.

These slip-ons would look great paired with a navy pants, or jeans and a nice blouse. The bow detailing elevates the look, but they still maintain all the comforts of a pair of sneakers. These shoes also come in black, white and pink, which are perfectly neutral and office-appropriate.

If flats are your aesthetic, this pair is the way to go. The leather feels like butter and the sole contours to your foot making them feel almost as comfortable as bedroom slippers. They also come in nude, black, gray and snake print so that you have plenty of options to choose from.

These oxfords have a soft, supportive sole with a slightly elevated heel. They are supportive, stylish and made of leather. They also come in navy, black and nude — in addition to two pretty metallic options.

Especially if you’re traveling in the summer, you may be looking for some super comfortable sandals. These sandals have a supportive, thick leather sole that will protect your feet — especially on hot summer days if you’re hitting the city sidewalks. These are also good for the airport because they’re easy to slip on and off!

These may seem pricey, but they’re essentially summer boots. They are made of tough leather and have a durable sole. The best part is that they’re still very appropriate for summer due to the open side and toe. These shoes would be perfect paired with a summer dress.

Nothing says summer like an espadrille, and these are accented with perforated, metallic leather that elevates them enough to wear into the office. They still look beachy, but they have a rubber sole, with lots of cushioning to keep you comfy.

White sneakers are always a good idea. In addition to going with any outfit, they look super fresh and summertime chic. This pair would look perfect paired with linen dress pants or a flowy dress — and they could always be dressed down for weekend errands.

These loafers exude summertime! The gold studs make them perfectly dressy enough for the office, but their cushioned sole renders them fully comfortable enough to get you through the airport and into your meeting on time.

These shoes may have a pointed toe, but they’re still super comfy and accessible. They are made of a soft leather that will stretch to perfectly fit your foot. They’re also slip on, which is perfect for making it through airport TSA quickly.