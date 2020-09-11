Can't find a job during COVID-19? KYV's Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre-Bravo give their best advice

Brzezinski noted that a month is “a minute in the world of job hunting, especially in a pandemic.” She continued, “I once waited more than a year before getting an interview that led to a job. Consider part-time work to make money, even if it’s outside your field. It’s hard, but try to be patient.”

Pierre-Bravo added, “Reach out to whoever’s hiring and try to learn more about their career instead of just sending in your resume. Details get noticed, so tailor your response for each person you’re trying to connect with or each role you’re pursuing. Then follow up!”

But what if you have a job but aren’t finding joy in it?

“My work hours were just cut, and I know the job market is bleak … but I’m feeling so uninspired and craving a career change. Should I quit to focus on finding something new?” asked another Cosmopolitan reader.

Brzezinski said now is not the time to bow out unless you know exactly what you’re going to do next and can support yourself. “I totally understand wanting a job that aligns with your passions, but until the economy and job market improve, stick to researching potential careers in your now-free hours.”

Pierre-Bravo suggested starting a side hustle or taking on interesting part-time work as a first step. “But set benchmarks to measure your progress. They could be based on how much money you earn, work-life balance, or level of impact,” she said. “Meeting them will help you know when it’s time to jump ship.”

To read the rest of Brzezinski and Pierre-Bravo’s career advice, pick up the latest edition of Cosmopolitan.