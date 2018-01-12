Is a career comeback your New Year's resolution? Read this.

Get the Know Your Value newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to dust off your resume and start the ball rolling on a return-to-work after an extended career break, there are a few important steps you need to take first.

Know Your Value founder and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski recently sat down with iRelaunch co-founder and CEO Carol Fishman Cohen to talk about return-to-work strategies, including identifying your next career, developing confidence and the importance of getting yourself up to date.

Carol spearheaded the return-to-work movement, which she named "relaunching," to help professional women who have taken a career break but want to dive back in. As a relauncher who took an 11-year career break from investment banking, she told Mika that she knows firsthand what it’s like to feel “completely [and] professionally disconnected.”

Mika Brzezinski speaks to Know Your Value comeback career contributor Ginny Brzezinski and Carol Cohen, the founder of iRelaunch.com, at a Know Your Value event in New York City on Oct. 30. Anthony Scutro/Miller Hawkins

Her company, iRelaunch, which she co-founded in 2007, now works directly with Fortune 100 companies from IBM to Morgan Stanley to help people create their own career re-entry programs or help them directly hire relaunchers. To date, more than 6,000 women have participated in iRelaunch's return-to-work conferences and programs.

We’re thrilled that Carol and iRelaunch have partnered with Know Your Value. Here are some takeaways from Mika’s interview with Carol:

1. Figure out what you want to do before you start

The most important step when beginning the return-to work journey, according to Carol, is to figure out exactly what you want to do. Do you want to return to what you were doing before, or have you developed other interests during your career break? Perhaps your life has changed, and you simply can’t go back to doing what you were doing before. Chances are things have changed in your industry, too. Take the time to reflect on your life, goals and former field before charging forward.

Carol says this process of self-assessment is like breaking down your past jobs into “building blocks” and then recreating new possibilities from your favorite blocks.