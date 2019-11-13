"Comeback careers" is the ultimate roadmap for women in their 40s, 50s and beyond

“Comeback Careers: Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your Success— At 40, 50, and Beyond” by Mika Brzezinski and Ginny Brzezinski comes out Jan. 14, 2020. Pre-order your copy HERE!

Mika Brzezinski knows that women who are 40 and older are stronger, wiser and better than ever.

That’s why the Know Your Value founder and “Morning Joe” co-host teamed up with her sister-in-law Ginny Brzezinski to write the book “Comeback Careers: Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your Success— At 40, 50, and Beyond.”

The duo realized that so many women hit midlife and desire a career change but don’t know where to begin.

“I wrote this book because I truly believe women can make a comeback!” said Mika Brzezinski. “This specific group of women, especially those over 50, just need the courage and skills to make it happen. This is a guidebook to knowing your value after 40 and way beyond!”

The idea to write the book was sparked when Ginny Brzezinski reached out to her sister-in-law as she was trying to figure out her own value. “I had recently turned 50. Both of my kids were about to head to college, and I was stuck in a job I did not like. I thought: ‘this is not what I want to be doing for the next 20 years. But who starts a new career in their fifties?’ Ginny Brzezinski explained.

“I was completely lost. It was the perfect midlife storm. I texted Mika and said that Know Your Value needs to do something for women like me who are reinventing careers or returning to work after time off raising kids or looking to reboot their careers at the midpoint. Mika said: let’s write a book,” Ginny Brzezinski added.

Get the knowyourvalue newsletter. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In “Comeback Careers,” the Brzezinskis share successful relaunchers’ secrets to overcoming hurdles both internal external, in addition to providing a step-by-step guide and candid advice. They also reveal key strategies from top job coaches, resume-writers, LinkedIn experts and more.

“We want this book to empower women to be the authors of their next chapter, to know and show their value at any age. We want them to be able to call B.S. on ageism and midlife ‘invisibility,’” said Ginny Brzezinski.

This age group in indeed a force to be reckoned with. So-called “older” women are playing a much bigger role in today’s labor force. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women over 55 are the fastest growing age and gender workforce category. In fact, 3.6 million women over 55 will be added to the U.S. workforce by 2026. In contrast, the number of men over 55 working is projected to decline by 3 percent.

“We need to create our own comebacks, because the fact is that our numbers are growing,” said Ginny Brzezinski.

Here is some of the praise the book has received so far:

"Read it and know your power, at any age."

—SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

“Women leave the workforce for many reasons, but they face a common challenge when they try to re-enter. This is a critical, empowering, and practical book for any woman who wants to jump back in the workplace. As Mika shows, you can be the author of the next chapter of your life.”

—ARIANNA HUFFINGTON, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global

“Mika has done it again! Mika has partnered with Ginny to offer additional pertinent, valuable, and practical advice for anyone contemplating a career reinvention or extension of a current job.”

—MARTHA STEWART, Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

“An immensely useful blueprint for any woman thinking about a professional reinvention.”

—INDRA NOOYI, Former CEO of PepsiCo.

“WARNING! Don’t pick up this book unless you are prepared to actually take your career to the next level, return to work, or reinvent your work life...The Brzezinskis have created a modern bible for anyone trying to launch themselves back into the workforce: 33% empathy and sympathy, 33% inspiration, plus the 33% kick-in-the butt you need to get moving in the right direction.”

—LESLEY JANE SEYMOUR, Founder of CoveyClub and former editor in chief of More and Marie Claire