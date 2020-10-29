Covid-19 is having detrimental effects on millions of girls around the world – How to drive change in your community

As we witnessed over the past few months, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed deep-seated racial, gender and economic inequalities. And as with most moments in history, the repercussions are felt most deeply by people of color, women and girls.

Today, more than 20 million secondary school-age girls around the world are at risk of never returning to school due to ripple effects from the pandemic. This is on top of the 129 million school-aged girls who were out of school prior to the Covid-19 lockdowns. It’s not just their education that is at stake. It’s their health, safety and their entire future. Without the support of individuals and organizations from across the globe, millions more girls could be trapped in a cycle of poverty and their communities and nations could be robbed of their talents and contributions.

Now, more than ever, is an important time to listen and learn from each other. We all have the capacity to touch the lives of others, even as we continue to face challenges that threaten our health, safety, education and justice. There are ways of creating change. Here’s how:

1. Listen with an open mind

Channel your empathy and put aside your judgement so that you can listen to the stories of other people in a way that forges new connections and deepens understanding. By listening with an open mind, I have gained new insight into racial injustices, the pervasiveness of sexual violence, why girls are turning to prostitution in order to buy menstrual supplies, the pressures for early marriage and more.

2. Dare to speak up

Express your passions, your beliefs, and push for the change that you want to see in the world through words, art, protest, movement and debate. Even in this world of hyper-social media and a sea of opinions, your voice (or dance or poem!) can spark a chain reaction that leads to a better world. It’s part of the reason why my organization, Girl Rising, launched MY STORY: The Girl Rising & HP Storytelling Challenge, inviting individuals from across the globe to share their stories of making change. Over 1,500 stories from across more than 90 countries were shared, demonstrating the collective power of speaking up.

3. Start with small steps

With Covid-19 disrupting every aspect of our lives, the devastating impact of climate change taking shape around the world, and political divisiveness in the United States, it is easy to feel paralyzed. But if we have learned anything from the courageous leaders before us, it’s that change begins with small steps and tangible actions.

For example, we recently learned about Brown Ballerinas for Change who use the power of dance as protest in the fight for racial equality. They hadn’t planned to start a protest-dance troupe, but after a photo they took posing in front of the removal of the Confederate monument of Robert E. Lee quickly went viral, they decided to form Brown Ballerinas for Change and now they perform at events like the 5,000 Man March.

4. Authenticity brings others along

The girls making the most impactful change are not celebrities, or bold-faced names, but they are all leaders who inspired others- not through the kind of power that comes from wealth, control, or privilege, but through their authenticity.

Their drive to respond to community needs comes from their heart and a genuine concern for others, and that authenticity inspires trust. Twin advocates Faith and Faithfulness saw that in the wake of school closures, without access to the internet, children in their community of Abuja, Nigeria were falling behind. They didn’t wait for someone else to come fix their community, they started leading prep classes for students on their own.

5. Educate your children

Our mission is to raise awareness, change attitudes and inspire people to take action so that girls, boys and entire communities stand up for girls. And often this starts within our own homes. Children are able to influence the world they grow up in, and it is our responsibility to ensure they go through life with empathy and an open mind. Having conversations with our children about what makes us similar, not different, will bring them closer to those with different upbringings and inspire action from an early age. They are our future; we should equip them with the right tools to stand up for girls.

Despite the seemingly overwhelming nature of world events, this moment requires action rather than paralysis. By listening, taking small steps, staying true to yourself and speaking up, you can use your voice to affect change in this world, one action at a time.

Christina Lowery is the co-Founder and CEO of Girl Rising, a global non-profit that uses the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education. Through the creation of multimedia content, on-the-ground programming in eleven countries, educational tools, and advocacy, Girl Rising ignites change so that girls are free to go to school, stay in school, and pursue futures of their own choosing.