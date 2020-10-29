'Exciting,' 'Important,' 'Our right': Why these early voters waited in line for hours at the polls

When Grace Brase arrived at her early voting station on a Saturday morning, she figured she would be there for two hours, tops. It was 11:00 a.m. in Indianapolis, and the church that had been converted into her local voting station had only been open for an hour. But when she arrived to find a sprawling line curving around the church parking lot, she began to believe otherwise.

Brase, a 22-year-old receptionist and aspiring comedian, found the end of the line and waited diligently. The crowd around her did the same. Voters old and young waited at the church, offering to hold each other’s places in linefor bathroom breaks, sharing snacks, and clapping after voters cast their ballots.

Elizabeth Taufa and her husband wait in line to vote for four hours. Courtesy Elizabeth Taufa

“It was hard to see people with canes and wheelchairs in line,” Brase told Know Your Value. “But I would say overall, it was relatively positive, and people were just trying to stay in good spirits.”

By 3:00 p.m., she texted a friend, "Wow, I've been here since 11 a.m., and it looks like I'm only halfway." Maybe it would just be one more hour, she thought to herself. But as she waited patiently, the sun would set. The temperature would drop. She would be left with a sunburn – a “mask burn” as she called it – from standing in the sun. Brase would be there for a grand total of nine hours before she could cast her vote.

Grace Brase makes it to her voting booth after standing in line for nine hours. Courtesy Grace Brase

Early voting is surging across the country with less than a week to go until November 3. Across the country, nearly ​64 million ​have already cast early ballots. That puts early voting on track to hit ​100 million by election day​, according to predictions by the NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart.

But according to research from the Brennan Center, Black and Latino voters are more likely to encounter long lines at the polls compared to their white counterparts. In fact, estimates from the Bipartisan Policy Center indicate that half a million eligible voters failed to vote in 2016 because of problems associated with the management of polling places, including long waits.

RELATED: With less than a week before Election Day, voting experts share 5 ways YOU can make a difference

Know Your Value interviewed six early voters about their experiences and what advice they have for those headed to the polls. Here’s what they told us.

Sirena White-Singleton, 37. Wait time: 1 hour

Chemist and freelance photographer from Charleston, South Carolina

A voting sticker held by Sirena White-Singleton. Courtesy Sirena White-Singleton

It was a shock to walk up and see that long line. But I knew that it was my duty to vote. I have great aunts and great uncles that actually marched for the right to vote. For them to fight and to get out there and encourage people to vote when we didn't have the full right to vote, for me not to vote, it'd be doing an actual disservice to them.

Sirena’s advice

If you're a big cell phone person and you know your battery struggle, pack your external battery pack. Bring your book, your snacks and your water. If you have to bring your lawn chair, throw it on your back. But do not let seeing a long line keep you from exercising your right as an American citizen. If there's something that you're born with as a right, why not?

Lindsay Ravetz, 18. Wait time: 4 hours

Student and first-time voter from New York City, New York

Lindsay Ravetz waits in line for early voting. Courtesy Lindsay Ravetz

It was really exciting. It was funny, I actually got nervous as I was feeding my ballot in. I used to go with my dad when I was younger. So it was interesting standing in line with my brother and waiting and finally doing it for my own vote, especially in such an important election when every vote counts.

Lindsay’s advice

Just know that you'll be there waiting in that line, and remember how important it is for you to be there. Knowing why you're there is a reason to stay … Talk to other people and make sure they're getting in their vote, however they can.

Elizabeth Taufa, 35. Wait time: 4 hours

Immigration attorney from Temple Hills, Maryland

Elizabeth Taufa, right, voting with her husband in Maryland. Courtesy Elizabeth Taufa

I really believe in in-person voting. I believe in mail-in balloting and absentee voting. Whatever is the easiest way for you to vote, you should be able to vote that way. But I prefer to vote in-person. I like getting a sticker. I got two hours off to vote, and once my two hours expired at 10:30 a.m., I was like, "Well, I guess I'm taking personal time, because I'm going to stand here.

Elizabeth’s advice

Definitely bring a snack. We were lucky enough that there was a community group that was handing out granola bars and bottles of water. If you are going to have any trouble standing, I would definitely bring a chair or a stool. I even saw one guy with a bucket that he had gotten out of his truck when he saw the line was that long. ... And make sure you wear your mask, because there was no social distancing. We were all pretty close to one another.

RELATED: Do you have 'election stress disorder'? 3 ways to cope

Amanda, 43. Wait time: 50 minutes

Line management clerk through the New York Board of Elections and non-profit employee from Harlem, New York. She chose not to disclose her last name.

An early voting sticker. Courtesy photo

Everyone was really excited to vote. I had never worked an election before, and it was very organized. Everyone who was working was really enthusiastic to be there. There was a lot of gratitude toward us working. It really felt like a community experience.

Amanda’s advice

Don't let all of these stories about the long lines prevent you from going. You actually never know what the situation is at your own polling center. But still go and try to go as early as possible. Even if it's a little before it opens.

RELATED: 'Running is political': Meet the women running 680 miles to get Black voters to the polls

Shree Vaghela, 24. Wait time: 2 hours

Financial analyst from Memphis, Tennessee

Shree Vaghela votes in Tennessee. Courtesy Shree Vaghela

I voted the first day the polls opened. I expected it to be a bit busy. The process itself was really smooth. It was pretty clear that everyone there was of minority descent, and it's kind of frustrating because all my friends that live in more of the upscale parts of town didn't have to wait as long. But you could tell the morale was really high because people wanted a change. People wanted to be out there voting no matter if they had to take time off from work, no matter if they had to skip a day.

Shree’s advice

A positive attitude passes on to everyone around you, no matter your political affiliation. Just using your voice in that situation is so important. And so no matter how long people have to wait, stick it out just because it's so important to use your actual voice.