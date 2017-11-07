Here are Tracy Anderson's 'non-negotiable' daily to-dos

Everyone knows (even if they don’t want to admit it) that regular exercise is good for you. But when you’re hustling – whether it’s trying to climb that corporate ladder, get the kids ready for school or, in many cases, both – sometimes you just can’t fit the gym into your busy day.

But health and fitness guru Tracy Anderson wants to break you of that mindset. The author, trainer and founder of the Tracy Anderson Method sees exercise as not only good for the body, but essential for personal and professional success.