Branding yourself at work has never been more difficult. Everything from your presence on social media to the attitude you bring to your job becomes an extension of your brand.

Laura Brown, editor-in-chief of InStyle magazine, makes managing her own brand, in addition to one of the most successful fashion media brands in the world, look easy. Not only does she oversee all of InStyle and its digital initiatives, but she also has her own biweekly video series, “Dirty Laundry.”

She recently took the stage at the Know Your Value conference in New York City and shared her advice. Laura said she has always focused on “highlighting your individual voice, keeping things natural, not underestimating yourself and letting your inner 8-year-old be your guide.”

I caught up with Laura backstage and asked her about how millennials can best develop their personal brands. Below are a few of her tips.