Here's how you can make a difference on Earth Day while under quarantine

During this truly unprecedented time, it’s natural to look for the light around us and remind ourselves that even small acts can make a meaningful difference. Because of the current situation, perhaps you’re walking outside more often, planting a garden, or just taking in some early signs of spring.

Many of us are also driving less, working from home, and running only essential errands. We’re having more meals at home and using fewer disposable food containers. And while not all of our actions will be sustainable in the long term, many are and those experiences can help inform what we do for the planet now, and in the future.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, here are a few ways you can truly make a difference (while under quarantine) today — and year-round!

1. Go paperless

Try to avoid printing when possible; set your home, or office printer to print two-sided.

Change your paper bills to online billing. You’ll be saving trees and the fuel it takes to deliver your bills by mail.

When you need to use paper, make sure it’s 100 percent post-consumer recycled paper.

2. Reduce energy

Turn off and unplug electronics and small appliances when not in use and don’t forget to power down your computer at the end of the day.

Turn off lights when you leave a room.

Replace inefficient incandescent light bulbs with efficient LEDs or CFLs. Smart lights are LEDs, which already use less power than traditional lights. Pair a smart light with a motion sensor and program your smart light to turn off after no motion is detected.

Consider installing solar panels on your roof.

Use energy-efficient appliances and electronics.

3. Clean green and save water

Use environmentally friendly, non-toxic cleaning products.

Run your dishwasher only when it’s full to save water and energy.

Wash clothes when you have a full load of laundry to save water and energy.

4. Pass on plastics

Consider replacing single-use plastic water bottles with your favorite reusable water bottle and use reusable mugs for hot liquids. And don’t forget the reusable bags when you shop.

Use reusables rather than disposable plastics, especially single-use plastics, like bottles,bags and straws.

5. Recycle and repurpose

Donate your old clothes and home goods instead of throwing them out; recycle old electronics rather than throwing them out.

Recycle paper, plastic, aluminum and glass.

Bring reusable bags when you shop.

6. Garden green

Choose drought-tolerant plants and/or native vegetation, and perennials instead of annuals and use eco-friendly lawn bags.

Water your garden and lawn before 10 a.m.; avoid watering during heat of the day.

Consider composting your food and yard waste. It reduces the amount of garbage sent to landfills.

7. Stay active and engaged

Look for ways to volunteer virtually.

Consider creating a “green team” at your office once the quarantine is over, or with your neighbors to find cost-effective ways to conserve resources and promote sustainability.

Try to reduce your carbon footprint. Carpool, walk, bike, use public transportation or drive an electric or hybrid car. You can reduce your carbon footprint by one about pound for every mile you don’t drive.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator to save energy (and a great way to get exercise).

Susan Jin Davis is Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Environmental Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal.