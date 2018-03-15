How Emilie Brzezinski finds resilience through art

Get the Know Your Value newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Emilie Brzezinski knows about resilience.

The sculptor, known for her monumental wood sculptures, recently chatted with daughter and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski about how she has stayed true to her art and passion through difficult times, such as last year’s passing of her husband, Zbigniew Brzezinski, who served as national security adviser to Jimmy Carter.

The octogenarian artist – who still uses her own chainsaw and chisel to create her work at her studio in northern Virginia – also spoke to her daughter about her latest exhibition in New York City, how to scale down in life but still press forward and what her value is. Check it out: