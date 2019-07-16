How I went from undocumented immigrant to TV producer and author

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Daniela Pierre-Bravo discovered she was an undocumented immigrant as she was applying to college. She found the strength to overcome every obstacle to land in her dream career at MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and to write "Earn It!" with TV news host Mika Brzezinski.

Pierre-Bravo’s remarkable story serves as the first chapter of the book. It's an inspiration to young people everywhere looking to climb the ladder and succeed.

“Her story was one of struggle, overcoming, but above all working hard to earn your way in the door and then leveraging your value to move up,” Brzezinski said of Pierre-Bravo.

