As chief content officer at Hearst, Joanna Coles has pretty much seen it all when it comes to interview faux pas. Candidates dumping purses on her desk -- seen it. Candidates talking in baby voice – seen it. Candidates taking time out to respond to a call or text -- amazingly, seen it.

Her biggest piece of advice, especially for millennials, is to “Put down the phone, put down the phone, put down the phone.”

“I think the single most important thing for a job interview is leave the phone in your bag and do not look at it for 20 minutes,” said Coles in a recent conversation with Know Your Value founder and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. “If you can do that, you’ll be hired.”