Breaking News Emails
Join New York Times bestselling author Mika Brzezinski and MSNBC producer Daniela Pierre-Bravo on June 27 as they discuss their new book "Earn It!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career in Your 20s and Beyond."
BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE
The event at Books and Books in Coral Gables, Florida will be moderated by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough. A book signing with Mika and Daniela will take place after the discussion.
"Earn It!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career in Your 20s and Beyond" is a practical career guidebook that not only helps you get your foot in the door; it also shows you how to negotiate a raise, advocate for more responsibility, and figure out whether you’re in the career that’s right for you. Tickets are going QUICK! Seating will be first come, first served.