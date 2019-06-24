Join New York Times bestselling author Mika Brzezinski and MSNBC producer Daniela Pierre-Bravo on June 27 as they discuss their new book "Earn It!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career in Your 20s and Beyond."

The event at Books and Books in Coral Gables, Florida will be moderated by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough. A book signing with Mika and Daniela will take place after the discussion.

"Earn It!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career in Your 20s and Beyond" is a practical career guidebook that not only helps you get your foot in the door; it also shows you how to negotiate a raise, advocate for more responsibility, and figure out whether you’re in the career that’s right for you. Tickets are going QUICK! Seating will be first come, first served.