In the Know: Women in the media 7/23-7/27

Why we should ditch the 'perfect woman' myth

Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, discusses her struggle with perfection. She dives into the deep and personal topic about her own fertility issues, and the pressure young girls and women face to be the ‘perfect woman’ at all times – something she believes must change.

She gave millions to artists without credit. Until now.

For the last 22 years, Susan Unterberg, a once struggling artist, has been anonymously gifting grants to underrecognized female artists over the age of 40, and providing encouragement to help them continue their art careers. She has finally stepped out from behind the scenes to stand with the other women speaking out about being underappreciated and undervalued.

Why women of color are less likely to get patents

It’s no mystery that women have trailed behind men professionally, despite doing the same quality of work and advocating for themselves. But women of color trail even further behind white women when it comes to holding intellectual property. According to a new study, women-owned businesses in the U.S. grew by nearly 30 percent from 1997 to 2015, and two-thirds of that growth is credited to women of color. Despite this accomplishment, they are still less likely than white women and men to secure U.S. patent rights for their work.

How to create a company culture that embodies your core values

What message do you want to associate with your business? Your corporate culture revolves around the core values you set for your company, and they guide your employees as well as your brand’s image. Establishing core values are essential, and it’s a lot simpler to get started than you might think.

3 tips for advancing your career as a woman

The workplace is slowly diversifying, but now is not the time to kick back and relax. In fact, now is the time to ask questions and stand up for yourself. Be aware of your potential new employer’s workplace initiatives, female leaders and corporate culture. Your career is in no one else’s hands but yours.