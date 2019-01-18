Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Emily Cassidy

Women's March this weekend comes amid controversy

Several civil and women’s rights organizations, including Emily’s List, the Democratic National Committee and the Southern Poverty Law Center are declining to be sponsors or partners in the third annual event in Washington. The news coincides with claims that some leaders involved in the march made anti-Semitic remarks.

Gabriela Hearst is dressing women for a new era of political power

After recently designing the suit worn by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York in Interview magazine, designer Gabriela Hearst is making headlines. She believes that fashion, power and politics can be mutually beneficial and hopes to to translate female authority into her aesthetic.

'I'm a survivor of violence': Portraits of women waiting in Mexico

A portrait series by photographer Federica Valabrega documented 13 women with their children who are survivors of domestic abuse. These women, with their children, decided to flee their homes by joining one of last year's migrant caravans.

Gillibrand's 2020 path: 'Women are pissed off and they're fired up'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced she will be running for president in 2020. The Democrat is likely to share the field with a number of her female congressional colleagues. Gillibrand’s support for other female candidates and her history of advocating for women’s rights make it likely that these issues will be the cornerstone of her campaign.

Oscars: 'The Favourite' could make history thanks to its trio of female stars

The nominations for the 2019 Oscars will be released on Jan. 22. And if, as it has been widely speculated, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz receive nominations for their roles in the period drama "The Favourite," the film will become the 19th film in history to produce three or more acting nominations.