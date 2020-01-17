In the know: Women in the news 1/13 -1/17

This is why women now hold more jobs than men

This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that in December, women held a slim majority of the workforce for the first time in a decade. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women held 50.04 percent of jobs in the U.S. last month. The shift is due to soaring jobs in health care, which is female-dominated, and declining jobs in male-dominated industries like manufacturing and construction. Another theory posed by CNN is that women are slightly more likely than men to hold more than one job; according to 2018 statistics, 5.4 percent of women hold multiple jobs, compared to 4.6 percent of men.

WNBA Makes ‘Big Bet on Women’ With a New Contract

The WNBA and the players’ union reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement this week that would nearly double players’ maximum salaries—from $117,500 to $215,000—and provide paid maternity leave. Top players could receive up to $500,000. Historically, maternity leave has been limited or nonexistent for WNBA players. In exchange for these terms, the players can’t report late due to other league commitments. Many of the athletes play in other leagues in order to supplement their incomes. The contract requires approval from the union’s membership and the league’s board of governors before it becomes official.

Blood pressure patterns are different for women

According to a new report in the Journal of American Medical Association, women experience higher blood pressure quicker than men, and at a younger age. The study shows that women in their 20s show higher increases in blood pressure than men of the same age, and that these higher levels persist throughout women’s lives. According to the study, men and women should be treated with different metrics. Recently, health institutions have found that women have been underrepresented in studies and clinical trials regarding heart disease.

'Stories about men, told by men': Oscar nominations snubbed women, say critics

No female directors were nominated for Oscars this year, in spite of the critical and financial successes of female directors like Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”). Only five female directors have been nominated in the Oscar’s 92-year history. In spite of recent attempts to diversify the Academy voters, 68 percent are male and 84 percent are white. On Monday, actress Issa Rae announced the Best Director nominees and followed it with the line: “Congratulations to those men.”

Gigi Hadid dismissed as juror in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was summoned for jury duty for Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in Manhattan. Hadid reportedly told the judge that she could “keep an open mind and be open to the facts” despite having met Weinstein and actress Salma Hayek, who will be a prosecuting witness. On Thursday, Hadid was dismissed. Weinstein’s lawyers are attempting to move the trial out of Manhattan, calling the event a “circus” due to media scrutiny, protests, and even Hadid’s appearance. Opening statements and testimony will begin next Wednesday.

The big risk Warren took on the question of a female president

On Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Iowa, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts confronted gender politics head-on. In the face of accusations that women can’t win the presidential election, Warren pointed out that all of the men in the race had lost to Republicans in the last 30 years, while Warren won every election. According to researchers, the candidate took a big risk by introducing gender disparity into the conversation, saying that voters react negatively when candidates summon “the woman card.”

Parents admit to committing at least 4 parenting mishaps a week

A new survey of 2,000 parents found that moms and dads commit 4,000 “parenting mishaps” before their child turns 18. The survey found that 65 percent of parents periodically allow too much screen time, 42 percent accidentally teach their kids swear words, and 39 percent of parents allow their kids to watch something age-inappropriate. The survey also found that 64 percent of parents would like to see less mom-shaming in 2020, and that 47 percent of kids hide toys under the bed instead of cleaning.

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company scores first Oscar nomination

On Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground received its first Oscar nomination. “American Factory,” which is streamable on Netflix, was nominated for Best Documentary. The film focuses on the clash between a Chinese billionaire and working-class America through the lens of a car plant in Dayton, Ohio. The Obamas founded Higher Ground Productions last year and signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.