Feb. 1, 2019, 9:45 PM GMT By Emily Cassidy

Ledbetter: Women can't wait for paycheck fairness

In an opinion piece for CNN, activist Lily Ledbetter detailed the inadequacies and loopholes in the Equal Pay Act that allow pay discrimination to continue in the United States. Ledbetter is a pioneer in the fight for wage equality and was the plaintiff in the landmark American employment discrimination Supreme Court case Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

What happens when men are too afraid to mentor women?

There have been unintended consequences in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement over how we talk about sexual harassment. Some companies, in an effort to protect themselves, are minimizing contact between female and male employees, effectively putting women at a disadvantage in regards to mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, according to The New York Times.

Women urged to wear suffragist white to Trump's State Of The Union address

Women lawmakers want to highlight their hard-earned rights at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 5. A group of Democratic women in the House are urging women lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to don white, the attire of early suffragists, in support of women’s rights.

Elisabeth Moss and Susan Sarandon to star in women's rights drama

A new women’s rights drama, "Call Jane," will feature actresses Elizabeth Moss and Susan Sarandon. The film centers on a 1960’s housewife who finds herself in need of an illegal abortion due to complications with her pregnancy.

First woman competes in NHL All-Star Skills Competition

This past weekend, U.S. women’s hockey national team star Kendall Coyne Schofield made history as the first woman ever to compete in the National Hockey League's All-Star Skills Competition. “History was made and barriers were broken,” Coyne Schofield wrote on Twitter. “It was such an honor to be the first woman to compete in the NHL All Star Skills Competition last night. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”