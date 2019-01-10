Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Emily Cassidy

Women in the US are having fewer babies—especially here

Fertility rates across the U.S. are low, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics The study examined the rates on a state-by-state basis and found that women in only two states — South Dakota and Utah — are having kids at high enough rates to maintain existing population levels.

Medieval woman's hidden art career revealed by blue teeth

When scientists discovered blue flecks in the tartar on the teeth of a medieval woman’s remains, they made a startling conclusion: The woman was an artist involved in the creation of illuminated manuscripts — a job usually associated with monks. This discovery corroborates other findings that suggest female artists were not as rare as once thought.

CBS News' new chief aims to chart new course after era of turmoil

Veteran CBS executive, Susan Zirinsky, has been named the new president and senior executive producer of the network. She is the first woman to run the storied division and the appointment comes after current CBS News president David Rhodes announced he was stepping down after eight years. Zirinsky will be tasked with charting a new course for the company as CBS tries to recover from a sexual misconduct scandal that includes the 2017 firing of "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose and last year's resignation of CBS CEO Les Moonves.

Octavia Spencer says LeBron James helped her negotiate what 'she deserves' for their Netflix series

Three-time NBA champion LeBron James is working with award-winning actress Octavia Spencer on an upcoming Netflix series about the life of African-American millionaire entrepreneur Madame C.J. Walker. Spencer recounted James and his business partner, Maverick James, helping her negotiate for what she deserved. “It’s sad that we have to do that, but they did, and that’s what I’m working with: People who have no problem standing up,” she said.

Sarah Thomas to become the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game

After becoming the first woman to officiate a college football game, Sarah Thomas became the first full-time female NFL official. This weekend, she'll officiate an NFL playoff game and is considered a trailblazer for other women looking to follow in her footsteps.

After the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary, #MeToo has finally returned to black girls

The backlash against rapper R. Kelly in light of the Lifetime "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary has brought the attention of the #MeToo movement back to black women. Women have been accusing the Kelly for 20 years, yet he has still been able to achieve massive success and acclaim. In light of comments from other celebrities, the conversation is now shifting to how black victims' voices are often silenced when they speak up about sexual assault.