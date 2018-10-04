In the Know: Women in the news 10/1 - 10/4

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

News coverage of sexual assault issues may trigger painful feelings and memories

The California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists warned this week that intense news coverage of sexual assault and harassment cases could trigger significant emotions and unpleasant memories for some. In the wake of the Supreme Court hearings and the imprisonment of comedian Bill Cosby, these issues are being featured more regularly in the news cycle.

California just became the first state to require women on corporate boards

As one of several laws empowering or protecting women signed by Gov. Jerry Brown Sunday, California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors.

Two powerful ways managers can curb implicit biases

Most managers recognize the seriousness of implicit biases and would like to curb them. This article gives advice on ways that managers can work to limit their implicit biases in the workforce.

The Nobel Prize in physics: 117 years, 3 women and counting

This week, Donna Strickland became the third woman to ever win the Nobel Prize in physics. She and French physicist Gérard Mourou each won a quarter of the prize each for their work creating super-bright, super-fast pulses of laser light.

Women have a lot to be angry about. Is the world finally ready to listen?

In Rage Becomes Her, writer and activist Soraya Chemaly encourages women to let their anger empower them. She suggests that women take stock of their anger and how it manifests, and that they learn to distinguish between anger, assertiveness, and aggression.

For more news like this, sign up for the Know Your Value newsletter and follow Know Your Value on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.