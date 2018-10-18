In the know: Women in the news 10/13-10/20

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Rachel McKinnon is first transgender woman to win world title

Rachel McKinnon became the first transgender woman to win the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships. The Canadian, who is also a gender studies professor, beat Carolien Van Herrikhuyzen of the Netherlands to secure the title. Despite the historic win, McKinnon was criticized on social media of “being a man” and cheating. McKinnon hit back, calling her critics “transphobic bigots.”

Newly named Time’s Up CEO Lisa Borders makes the business case for workplace equality

Earlier this month, WNBA president Lisa Borders left her job to be CEO of Time’s Up, a legal advocacy group for women facing sexual harassment. Borders said she will make a business argument for companies to institute policies to have safe and fair work environments. “There is empirical data that says companies that have diverse teams, particularly in leadership, that are working on a particular industry, do better,” Borders explained.

Resigned or determined? After Kavanaugh, women are pulled in opposite directions

With Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial confirmation to the Supreme Court, many women who came out against the judge over his alleged sexual misconduct are trying to make sense of the decision. The New York Times asks, “Will the main result be resignation and withdrawal, or will it redouble activism and engagement?”

Real life fearless girl at the New York Stock Exchange

Lauren Simmons is the youngest and only full-time female trader currently staffed at the New York Stock Exchange. The 24-year-old shares what it’s like to work in a male-dominated industry and the lessons she has learned along the way. "I want people to be fearless, to know I'm not an anomaly, and I want more women to get into their heads, whether it's someone who's in entry level roles or an older woman who wants to make a career move, that it's important to live your life fearlessly and just not have self-doubt,” Simmons told Investment News.

For more news like this, sign up for the Know Your Value newsletter and follow Know Your Value on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.