It's never too late: 25 famous women on switching careers

It’s risky to switch paths, but more women everyday are proving not only that it’s possible, but that they can thrive in a new career. Ava Duvernay was a film publicist, for example, before she became a world-famous producer. Gwyneth Paltrow left acting in order to run her luxury lifestyle brand Goop. Cardi B was a stripper before she became a pop star and actress. None of these women wanted to be put in a box and defined by their early career choices.

Venus Williams on Serena: “If I ever become a mom, she showed me how to do it”

Tennis superstar Venus Williams told Us Weekly that she would not have made a good mom before, but watching her sister Serena has shown her the way. Venus described Serena’s total dedication to her 2-year-old daughter Olympia, and how she admires their close relationship. For now, Venus is enjoying being Olympia’s aunt, and hopes to teach her tennis when she’s older. However, whether or not Olympia will be a pro-player is “her choice” according to Venus.

Nina Garcia on life post-mastectomy: "I've learned to be thankful" for every new day

Nina Garcia, the tough but fair judge on “Project Runway,” had a preventative double mastectomy earlier this year. And now, she's inspiring women to look after their health, and also to be open and unashamed about their process. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Garcia spoke to Know Your Value about her decision, which was made after genetic testing revealed a high risk of aggressive breast cancer. Garcia said breast cancer isn’t “a death sentence and a diagnosis is nothing to be ashamed of. We always need to remind ourselves that prevention is key. There is also a beautiful community of women out there, a community I could not be prouder to be part of."

Warren makes pitch for more women to be elected

At the Democratic National Committee’s Women Will Vote gala Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren rallied for more women to be elected to Congress. She said women were “sick of seeing photos of congressional meetings where everyone’s a white guy, except Nancy.” According to a new poll, former Vice President Joe Biden and Warren are tied in Iowa with 23 percent support. Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is in third place at 16 percent, surpassing Bernie Sanders, who clocked in at 13 percent.

Intel says it will release data on how much it pays women and employees of color

The U.S. Equal Opportunities Commission has mandated that all companies with over 100 employees file information about salaries and hours across demographics. The agency will not publicize company results, but the tech giant Intel told Bloomberg that it will make its results public in the interest of closing gender and race disparities in tech. In their 2019 Annual Report, Intel will share its data from 2017 through 2019. The majority of Intel’s employees are white or Asian men.

Why Nobel prizes in science are struggling with diversity

Out of 12 Nobel prizes in science, only one awardee this year was a woman. Overall, women only make up 3 percent of Nobel Prizes in science. Only 30 percent of STEM researchers are women, which partly accounts for their invisibility during nominations. Women also often work on specific communities, according to said Kimberly Griffin, an associate professor at the University of Maryland and the editor of the Journal of Diversity in Higher Education.The awardee this year was French economist Esther Duflo, who worked with her husband to alleviate poverty.

“Grace Under Pressure”: Tory Burch and Eva Chen Discuss Instagram, Ambition, and Embracing Failure

Fashion giant Tory Burch sat down with Instagram’s fashion and partnerships director Eva Chen for a conversation during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference. Burch talked about how men laughed at her when she was initially launching her own lifestyle brand, and though she is a massive success now, she is still one of few women in her position. She advised people in the audience to be patient with their success, to embrace setbacks, and to foster a positive and uplifting work culture.

The ‘Office Ladies’ Return to Dunder Mifflin

“The Office” cast members Jenna Fischer (who played Pam) and Angela Kinsey (who played Angela) are re watching every episode of the series and discussing them on a podcast on the Earwolf network. After its early in September, the weekly podcast, called “Office Ladies,” hit number one on the Apple charts. The first episode officially premiered this week. The actresses banter and share behind-the-scenes insights. The workplace comedy is the most-streamed series on Netflix.