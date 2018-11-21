Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Lindsey China

New Rhodes scholar class has a record number of women

The newest class of U.S. Rhodes scholars has more women than ever before. In fact, 21 of the 32 Rhodes scholars of 2018 are female. Additionally, almost half of this year’s recipients of the prestigious scholarship to Oxford University are either immigrants or first-generation Americans. The 32 newly minted recipients join an international group of scholars from more than 60 countries.

Grow your value: Meet the three finalists vying for a $25K raise

On Dec. 1, three women will have the chance to win $25,000 if they can clearly articulate their value to Mika Brzezinski and a panel of judges. The three California finalists Jenny Nixon, Jodee Brown, and Danielle Oceguera, were picked among dozens of applicants and were recently flown to New York City to receive professional coaching, styling advice and personal branding tips from several leadership and career professionals. “I know what I’m capable of, but now I’ll know how to convey that to the world,” said Nixon. “Learning those skills is worth more than any financial grand prize.”

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown named UNICEF’s youngest-ever goodwill ambassador

"Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown was recognized by UNICEF for her efforts to spotlight issues affecting children, including poverty, violence and lack of education. "Given UNICEF's global role as the world's leading voice for children and young people, to be the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF is more than an honor,” the actress said during a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York on World Children’s Day. “It’s a powerful privilege.”

Female founders dash to build utopian networking platforms for women

Sophia Amoruso, founder of media company GirlBoss, and Sarah Lacy, founder of Chairman Mom, know that women’s professional identities are more than their names, job titles and the companies they work for. That’s why Amoruso and Lacy are creating a professional networking site made specifically for the female millennial workforce. “Who we are Monday to Friday is different from who we are on our social media accounts on Saturday and Sunday,” Amoruso said. “It’s important to the millennial generation that our lifestyle is integrated into our place of employment.”

Here’s why the stress gap between men and women is important

Women are twice as likely to suffer from severe stress and anxiety as men. This week, The New York Times looked into the latest numbers and spoke to experts about how to close the so-called “stress gap.” According to experts, the disparity is a result of women’s increased domestic duties and emotional labor in comparison to men. So what’s the solution? According to Dr. Erin Joyce, a women’s and couples’ therapist in Los Angeles, “The basics of adequate sleep, healthy diet and exercise are a good place to start.”