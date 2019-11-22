In the know: Women in the news 11/18-11/22

Eva Longoria on Latina Equal Pay Day: ‘The stats are shocking — and we need to do better to help women’

Wednesday was Latina Equal Pay Day, and Latinas still earn 54.5 cents to every dollar earned by their white male counterparts. Actress Eva Longoria, in a column for CNBC, pointed out how dire the problem is, and how few people recognize it. Just under half of Americans, 47 percent, do not believe there is a gap between white women and Latinas. Meanwhile, Latina women earn 31 percent less than white women. In addition, 30 percent of Americans believe Latinas deliberately choose lower-paying jobs, implying that the pay gap is Latinas’ fault.

Mika: I'm not afraid to talk about my weight and you shouldn't be either

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski weighs 149 pounds, and she’s not afraid to talk about it. In her latest column on Know Your Value, Brzezinski encouraged women to talk about their weight so that they can embrace their bodies and focus on health, not the number on the scale. “Don’t have a private war with the number on the scale ... Don't worry too much about your number on the scale. Just be concerned with how you feel,” said Brzezinski

I changed my body for my sport. No girl should

The women’s sports world was rocked by Mary Cain’s story earlier this month, in which the star Nike runner blamed her coaches for forcing her to lose dangerous amounts of weight. Another retired runner named Lauren Fleshman wrote a similar column this week detailing the abuse by male coaches on her Stanford track and field team in the 1990s. Fleshman recounted how people started to talk about her body as if she were an “exception to the rule” that thinner was better, and she started to believe them. She lost weight, and titles in the process.

A historic women-led cruise is setting sail to highlight the need for more diversity on ships

To celebrate International National Women’s Day on March 8, the cruise line Celebrity announced this week that it will feature an entirely female staffed voyage on the Celebrity Edge liner, from the crew to hospitality. The staff is comprised of 27 women from 17 countries. The ship will be manned by Katie McClue, America’s first female cruise captain. Women only make up 2 percent of the world’s mariners.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, 7, is now an award-winning songwriter

The Knowles/Carter family collectively won a songwriter award on Sunday night at the BET awards. Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy were all credited songwriters on “Brown Skin Girl” from 2019’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album, and on Sunday, the song nabbed the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the BET Soul Train Awards. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Top-200 Billboard Charts. Blue Ivy also appeared with Beyoncé in her music video for “Spirit.”

At the Democratic debate, female moderators asked candidates about paid family leave

In a rare move, moderators asked presidential candidates about paid family leave and costs of child care during Wednesday’s debate.. Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for the Washington Post, pointed out that the average price for infant day care is $8,500 per child per year. She asked what the presidential hopefuls were going to do about it. Sen. Kamala Harris of California suggested a six-month paid leave program, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota suggested three. The United States is the only industrialized country without mandated paid family leave.

Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to new charges in admissions scandal

“Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband , Mossimo Giannulli, filed papers on Tuesday pleading not guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The charges were the latest to be filed against the couple, who are also charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to fake the athletic credentials of their daughters to gain them admission to the University of Southern California.

Amy Klobuchar says women are held to a higher standard—what does research say?

During the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota argued that women are held to a much higher standards when it comes to their qualifications for the presidency, and in general. Forbes argued that women are indeed held to a higher standard due a confidence gap between men and women, a lack of mentors and sponsors and unconscious bias in the workplace.