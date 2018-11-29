Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Lindsey China

The most dangerous place for women is in the home, a new UN study says

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported that 58 percent of women killed last year were murdered by their partners or family members. The report also noted that 137 women are killed by family members every day. "In order to prevent and tackle gender-related killing of women and girls, men need to be involved in efforts to combat intimate partner violence/family-related homicide and in changing cultural norms that move away from violent masculinity and gender stereotypes," the study said.

Taylor Swift’s record deal: A master negotiator gets what she wants for her career

Taylor Swift officially switched to a new record label, Republic Records and Universal Music Group. And as a result, the singer is reshaping how the music industry works. That’s because Swift will now own all of her master recordings. In addition, artists under the record label will be paid for their music that’s streamed on Spotify. “It’s really important to me to see eye to eye with a label regarding the future of our industry,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post.

Hundreds rally in Tel Aviv to protest violence against women

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Tel Aviv on Sunday to protest violence against women and sexism after organizers said at least 20 women were murdered by their relatives or partners in the last year. Demonstrators called on the government to step in to stop the killing and abuse of women in Israel. The rally coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Why women are more at risk than men of having their job replaced by a robot

New research from the World Economic Forum found that the trend toward automation in the workplace will be especially challenging for women. On average, women face an 11 percent risk of losing their jobs due to automation, compared to 9 percent for men. The organization also estimated that 26 million women’s jobs in 30 countries are at risk of being displaced by technology in the next 20 years. “More than ever, women will need to break the glass ceiling,” said the report. “Our analysis shows that differences in routineness of job tasks exacerbate gender inequality in returns to labor.”

5 tips for running a successful, drama-free family business

Running a business with your family can be difficult, but the founders of Womaze, a self-empowerment app run by four women in the same family, have learned to navigate their way around any potential obstacles. The women recently told Know Your Value their top tips, including taking action immediately, creating boundaries and keeping an open mind.