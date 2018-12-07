Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Lindsey China

20 jobs with the largest gender pay gap for women

Women in the United States earn an average of 82 cents for every dollar men rake in. And in some jobs, this gender pay gap is significantly larger than in others. Financial news site, 24/7 Wall Street, analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the 20 worst-paying jobs for women. The occupation with the widest pay discrepancy was personal financial advisor, with women earning less than $1,000 a week, compared to the median weekly wage for men who make $1,662 a week. Additional worst-paying jobs for women include marketing and sales managers, human resource managers and designers.

Sen. Harris, Mira Sorvino talk confidence, #MeToo at Know Your Value event

Nearly 600 women attended the Know Your Value conference in San Francisco on Dec. 1 to hear a star-studded lineup of speakers talk about building confidence, realizing their value and getting what they’re worth. Some of the highlights included Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino speaking about what’s next for the #MeToo movement and Sen. Kamala Harris of California announcing that she’ll decide whether she’ll run for president in 2020 over the holiday.

NYC has just 5 statues of historic women. That’s about to change.

Of the hundreds of statues in New York City, there are only five historical women: Joan of Arc, Golda Meir, Gertrude Stein, Eleanor Roosevelt and Harriet Tubman. That’s why there’s a new initiative, She Built NYC, aiming to install new public monuments that honor women, starting with Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress. “We set out to correct a glaring inequity in our public spaces,” said Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York City. McCray noted that Chisholm motivated many women to run for public office. “I hope that putting up the statue now will encourage even more,” she said.

Wall Street rule for the #MeToo era: Avoid women at all costs

Some men who work on Wall Street are adopting controversial strategies in response to the #MeToo movement. Bloomberg interviewed more than 30 male senior executives and found that many are “spooked” by the number of women speaking out against sexual harassment in the workplace. Some have gone as far to avoid dinners and one-on-one meetings with female colleagues, in addition to refraining from sitting next to women on flights. “If men avoid working or traveling with women alone, or stop mentoring women for fear of being accused of sexual harassment, those men are going to back out of a sexual harassment complaint and right into a sex discrimination complaint,” said Stephen Zweig, an employment attorney with the law firm FordHarrison.

The world’s most powerful women in 2018

All around the world, women have been making strides and taking on new positions of power. Forbes magazine's 15th annual Most Powerful Women list is made up of “the toughest, smartest leaders the world has today.” That includes women like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May, chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, and CEO of General Motors Mary Barra.