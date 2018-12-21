Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Emily Cassidy

Nevada becomes first state with majority of women in Assembly

Women will hold 32 of the 63 seats in the Nevada Legislature at the start of the next session, which begins in February, making the state the first in the U.S. with a majority female legislature. “This is going to show more women that we can do it,” newly-appointed Assemblywoman Beatrice Duran told the New York Times.

Health of US women still lags those in other rich countries

Women in the United States are still struggling to get good health care compared to women from other advanced nations, according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund. While American women are less likely to die from breast cancer and have better access to medical specialists, they also are sicker, shell out more to cover their medical costs and are more likely to die in pregnancy and childbirth.

In high-paying jobs, the wage gap can cost women millions

American women are still earning less than their male counterparts, even in high-paying jobs, including in medicine, law and the C-suite. Why? Payment in these professions are more likely to be based on negotiation, and experts believe negotiation biases and fewer professional connections are holding women back from achieving equal pay with men.

Women's March 2019: Everything you need to know

On Jan. 19, thousands of women will march in the streets of Washington D.C., and other cities across the world for the third annual Women's March. The first march occurred in January 2017, the day after President Trump was sworn into office. Here’s what to keep in mind if you are planning to attend.

Twitter is indeed toxic for women, Amnesty Report Says

After repeated calls for Twitter to address online abuse toward women were ignored, Amnesty International launched an interactive website detailing the results of a crowd-sourced study about the issue. The non-governmental organization looked at the social accounts of 778 women journalists and politicians in the U.S. and the U.K. and found 7.1 percent of tweets sent to the women were “problematic” or “abusive.” And women of color were 34 percent more likely to be mentioned in such vitriolic tweets, compared to white women.