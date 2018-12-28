Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Emily Cassidy

The Violence Against Women Act just expired

The landmark “Violence Against Women Act,” which protects domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, expired Friday amid the government shutdown. The act supports critical programs to help victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse and stalking.

How women used civil disobedience to change American politics

Throughout history,civil disobedience has been a tool for women’s rights activists looking to be heard. Modern women can learn from the lessons of those who came before them to continue to change American politics.

What holiday depression really feels like

Four women share with Health.com what it's really like to be depressed during what many consider the most joyful time of the year. Large parties, the stress of managing your budget and loneliness can be difficult for many, and this article takes an honest look at how women can sometimes struggle.

For women, a year of stunning deeds and wrenching moments

This year saw undeniable progress for women in sports. From Serena William’s triumphant return to tennis after pregnancy to the sentencing of disgraced former team doctor for U.S.A. Women’s gymnastics, Lawrence Nassar, these events have led to important, difficult conversations about how we treat our female athletes.

Michelle Obama wins America's 'Most Admired Woman'

Ending Hilary Clinton’s 17-year run at the top of the list, Michelle Obama has been named America’s “Most Admired Woman” in 2018 in a Gallup poll. She received 15 percent of the mentions among the 1,025 of people included in the survey and was a strong favorite among Democratic voters.