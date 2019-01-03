Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Emily Cassidy

Study: Women film directors saw their numbers shrink in 2018

While women increased their behind-the-scenes roles in movies in 2018, the number of women directors was down 3 percent from 2017, according to a new study from San Diego State University. The report also found that only 1 percent of films employed 10 or more women in key, behind-the-scenes roles it surveyed.

US enters new phase as women change the face of Congress

A record number of women were sworn into the House, shifting the balance of power in Congress. The class of new legislators includes 102 women. Among them is the first Muslim women, the first Native American women, the first black women elected in Massachusetts and Connecticut, the first Hispanic women elected from Texas and the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress.

Why is it so important for women to be 'likable'?

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts made news this week when she announced that she was forming a 2020 presidential exploratory committee. And comedian Tiffany Haddish garnered headlines for one less-than-stellar performance. But somehow, the conversation that dominated was about their "likability," opposed to their job performance, wrote Boston Globe culture writer Jeneé Osterheldt. "Women are defined based on whether they please the people," she said.

Women's march in California canceled over concerns it would be 'overwhelmingly white'

March organizers cancelled a scheduled women’s march in California over growing concerns that attendees would be “too white.” The event was originally scheduled on Jan. 19 in Eureka, Calif. The Eurkea group does not appear to be an official chapter of Women’s March California, according to NBC News.

Ivanka Trump plans global women's economic development push

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is launching a White House effort aimed at women’s global economic empowerment in early 2019. The new initiative seeks to align government agencies behind the mission of supporting women’s economic development across the world. It will also include private sector investment.