Feb. 22, 2019, 10:39 PM GMT By Emily Cassidy

R. Kelly has been indicted, sources say

After two decades of sexual abuse allegations, R&B musician R. Kelly has been indicted, two sources with knowledge of the development told CNN. Kelly, who has long denied the allegations, has been sued by multiple women who accused him of having sex with them when they were underage.

Who needs gender? Why men and women are dressing identically

While most online clothing retailers still have the categories for either men or women in their navigation bar, an increasing number of online shoppers are crossing gender lines. Data shows that women and men are now less willing to restrict themselves to one gender category of clothing.

Gloria Steinem rips the media: Where are the women?

The Status of Women in the U.S. Media 2019 report was released by the Women's Media Center. In it, the media is criticized for fundamentally remaining a boys' club. “When men or women turn on the media, and then fail to see women in our true diversity, there is a sense that all or some women are not part of what matters," said activist Gloria Steinem, a co-founder of the Women's Media Center.

What schools teach about women's history leaves a lot to be desired

In 2017, authors with the virtual National Women’s History Museum examined the K-12 educational standards in social studies across the United States. They published their findings in a new report titled "Where Are the Women?" The report shined a light on the low number women that children are required to read about in schools.

This man will attempt to do 4,600 burpees in a row — Here's why

The suicide rate among women vets is 250 percent higher than non-vets. Sgt. Jason Mosel is training to break the Guinness World Record for the most chest-to-ground burpees in 12 hours on March 22 to raise awareness about the worsening crisis for both men and women.