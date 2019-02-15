Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Feb. 15, 2019, 9:12 PM GMT By Emily Cassidy

Research-based advice for women working in male-dominated fields

While there has been progress in the number of women working in male-dominated industries, they haven't reached parity. As a result, women often fall prey to stereotype-driven expectations. The Harvard Business Review looks at research-based advice on ways women can feel more confident and make changes.

Ryan Adams dangled success. Women say they paid a price.

Several women came forward to say Ryan Adams, one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of his generation, offered to jumpstart their music careers before pursuing them sexually. In some cases, Adams retaliated when they rejected him. He has denied the allegations.

Mika announces new book for young women: "Earn it!"

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski announced her newest book "Earn It! Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, In Your 20s and Beyond," will be released on May. 7. It was co-written by Know Your Value millennial contributor Daniela Pierre-Bravo.

The power and pitfalls of the young progressive women of the Democratic Party

A younger, female-dominated, and more racially diverse class of recently sworn in House Democrats have begun flexing their new powers. Often, they are using their new positions to push the Democratic party further left. Some, however, have been far more successful than others.

DOJ employees decry lack of women leaders, call for greater gender diversity

An internal Department of Justice gender equality group recently noted that there are no women in top leadership positions in the eight DOJ offices that handle litigation. The group, which represents almost 400 employees and contractors, issued a complaint letter on Tuesday.