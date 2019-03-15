Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

March 15, 2019, 2:20 PM GMT By Amanda Hayes

As Hillary Clinton steps away, a political era for women wanes

Following Hillary Clinton’s announcement last week that she will not be joining the 2020 presidential race, analysts reflect on what this means for women in politics. Just as Clinton is typically associated with her husband, the article notes how women are linked to the men in their life. Even when women in politics are clearly qualified in their own right, like Clinton, they have to fight against any connotation with their male counterparts.

Yes, Gayle King is very impressive. No, that’s not new.

Singer R. Kelly has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to allegations of sexual assault and his explosive interview with CBS' Gayle King. Viewers were impressed with the anchor's calm demeanor in the midst of Kelly’s outrage. This article reflects on King’s career and her valuable contributions to journalism.

The first all-female spacewalk is set for this month

One small step for man, one giant step for womankind. Two U.S. astronauts, Anne McClain and Christina Koch, are set to make the first two-woman spacewalk in history on March 29. NASA says it was “luck of the draw” that the spacewalk will take place at the end of Women’s History Month.

Britney Spears-themed musical coming to Broadway

Theater owner James L. Nederlander announced this week that Britney Spears’ music will be featured on Broadway this fall, along with a feminist message. The new musical comedy, “Once Upon a One More Time,” will revolve around classic Disney characters living in modern day.

Building grit in girls through mountain biking

Adventure sports, like mountain biking, might be effective tools to instill female empowerment, according to research from a 2015 study published in The Journal of Adventure Education and Outdoor Learning. That's why mountain biking camps and events are now starting to implement this concept to promote confidence for girls in middle and high school.

Trump accuser Alva Johnson speaks about being believed, standing her ground, and her lawsuit

Alva Johnson, a former staffer on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the president kissed her without consent. In an interview with Teen Vogue this week, Johnson shared that her goal is to get “justice for the other 20 plus women” accusing Trump.

Political power of women suffering ‘serious regression' general assembly president warns

At the current rate of progress, it will take 107 years to close the gender gap, according to United Nations General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa. The Commission on the Status of Women met at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, and Espinosa addressed the increase of women represented at the UN.

Saudi Kingdom tries to prevent more women from fleeing

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, an 18 year-old Saudi woman, mounted a social media campaign earlier this year to encourage other women to flee domestic abuse. Along with the progress under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership, Saudi Arabia is making steps toward gender equality.

From the board room to Capitol Hill: Where women are making the biggest strides

Most adults believe men have an easier time climbing the professional ladder, according to Pew Research. Data gathered from a variety of industries, including business, politics and academia, shows the progress toward gender parity in the workplace.