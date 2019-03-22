Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

March 22, 2019, 7:15 PM GMT By Amanda Hayes

'Change is closer than we think': Inside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's unlikely rise

Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, 29, has wide-ranging influence from politics to even her famous lipstick shade. This profile highlights her achievements representing New York’s 14th District and declares no lawmaker in recent history has “translated so few votes into so much political and social capital so quickly.”

New Zealand’s prime minister receives worldwide praise for her response to the mosque shootings

Since the mass shootings last week at two mosques in Christchurch, which left 50 people dead, all eyes have been on Jacinda Ardern, the 37-year-old prime minister of New Zealand. Many have applauded Ardern’s response to the massacre, which has included community outreach dressed in the Muslim-styled hijab. Her government also plans to introduce gun control measures in Parliament next week.

Mountain View all-female fire crew makes history, inspires girls fire camp

Firefighters Jenna Graham, Patty Juergens and Alison Costello formed the first all-female crew at the Mountain View Fire Department in California. Their viral selfie earlier this month helped spread the word about the second annual all-girls fire service camp in the Bay Area, which has a mission to instill confidence in young women.

For first time ever, a woman wins the Abel, the 'Nobel Prize' for mathematics

Dr. Karen Uhlenbeck of the University of Texas at Austin won the The Abel Prize Laureate, a prestigious mathematics honor awarded by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters. The announcement on Tuesday marked the first woman in history chosen for the accolade.

Buccaneers hire 2 female assistant coaches

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first NFL team to hire two full-time female coaches. Head coach Bruce Arians added Maral Javadifar as assistant strength and conditioning coach and Lori Locust as assistant defensive line coach.

John Hickenlooper: How come we’re not asking women whether they’re willing to put a man on the ticket?

CNN anchor Dana Bash asked former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, if he would consider adding a woman to his ticket as vice president. The former Colorado governor flipped the question, even though there has only been one female nominee for a major party.

Wellcome prize shortlist celebrates books about masculinity and mental illness

The Wellcome Book Prize, an annual British literary award, aims to celebrate health and medicine in literature. This year’s shortlist was announced this week, and the major theme among the selections is gender.

Doors open for women and people of color at top ranks of American theater

Women have been named to 41 percent of the 85 artistic director jobs filled since 2015, according to a national survey conducted by two Bay Area directors. This article outlines the increase of diverse leadership in the theater industry and highlights some of the new talent and perspectives.

This is how to get the raise you deserve

Asking for a raise can be intimidating, especially for women, so executive coach Liz Bentley shares some tips on best practices. In order to find the most effective approach, Bentley outlines four personality types of bosses: dominant, influencer, conscientious and steady.