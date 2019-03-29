Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

March 29, 2019, 2:34 PM GMT By Amanda Hayes

Mother, daughter flying high as Delta pilots

Aviation runs in the Rexon family. In fact, a photo of Capt. Wendy Rexon and her first-officer daughter, Kelly Rexon, went viral this week after passenger Dr. John R. Watret tweeted an image of the inspiring duo during a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Exclusive: Journalist Mariana Atencio on her new book & being unapologetically Latina

MSNBC and NBC News reporter Mariana Atencio says there needs to be more young Latina women represented in media, and that’s what inspired her to write her memoir "Perfectly You: Embracing the Power of Being Real." In the book, which comes out in June, Atencio recounts her journey from her native Venezuela, to New York, where she worked her way up to become an anchor.

‘Not just one of the boys’: How women fought their way to N.Y.’s seat of power

It has been a record-breaking year for women in New York’s state government, an accomplishment that has been in the works for nearly a century. This article outlines how it happened, highlighting political milestones, including the first female legislators' arrival in 1919 and the most recent election, which resulted in 70 women in the state's legislature.

NASA decision to nix all-female spacewalk sparks gender barrier debate

U.S. astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were scheduled make the first all-female spacewalk on Friday. Unfortunately, NASA discovered a little too late that the women both needed a medium-size spacesuit. Since only one medium suit will be ready in time for the spacewalk, astronaut Nick Hague will take McClain’s spot. The decision has been met with a less than stellar response and has sparked a debate over existing gender barriers for women who work in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Vatican women's magazine board quits, says Vatican is putting them 'under direct control of men'

The all-female editorial board of “Women Church World," including founder Lucetta Scaraffia, announced their decision to leave their posts as a response to leadership change. This monthly magazine was published alongside the Vatican’s newspaper L’Osservatore Romano and was used as a voice by women, for women and about issues relevant to the Catholic Church.

The House just passed a bill to close the gender pay gap

Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut first introduced the Paycheck Fairness Act in 1997, and House Democrats passed the bill on Wednesday. This is a step toward pay equity, as the bill improves on some of the ineffective parts of the landmark Equal Pay Act of 1963.

FDA proposes rule to notify women with dense breasts about increased cancer risk and imprecise mammograms

The Food and Drug Administration wants doctors to communicate the potential risks of inaccurate mammogram results for patients. More than half of women over the age of 40 in the U.S. have dense breasts (which make it harder for doctors to detect cancer) so these patients may be recommended further testing.