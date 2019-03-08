Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

March 8, 2019, 4:50 PM UTC By Amanda Hayes

U.S. women's players sue U.S. soccer for gender discrimination

All 28 members of the United States women’s national team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation on Friday. According to The New York Times, the athletes are accusing the federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination," which affected their pay, where they played, their medical treatment and more.

Virgin Atlantic won’t make female flight attendants wear makeup or skirts anymore

Virgin Atlantic announced a new policy this week that gives their flight attendants the option to wear pants and forgo makeup. According to the airline, the decision came as a response to staff feedback.

American woman, divorced From Saudi husband, is trapped in Saudi Arabia

Under a “guardianship” system in Saudi Arabia, women must have a male “guardian” in order to access passports, get certain medical procedures or travel. American Bethany Vierra, a mother who recently divorced from her Saudi husband, is stuck in the country due to the controversial system.

Naomi Osaka on what being a biracial Barbie means to her

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls, “Shero,” to celebrate diverse role models. That includes tennis star Naomi Osaka, who is Japanese and Haitian. Osaka told the Huffington Post that it was an honor to be selected. “A lot of parents of biracial kids, whenever they see me, they come up to me and sometimes they cry, they always say that their kid looks up to me and I feel like that’s a big responsibility,” she said. “But it’s also an honor because I feel like I’m representing not only me but a bunch of other kids that maybe wouldn’t have gotten that chance to be represented.”

GOP senator reveals she was sexually assaulted when she served in the military

Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona said on Wednesday that she was raped by a superior officer when she served in the Air Force. During a hearing on sexual assault in the military, the former fighter pilot said her passion for the subject is "deeply personal" because she is "also a military sexual assault survivor" and that in one case, she was "preyed upon and then raped by a superior officer."

A female cyclist was forced to stop mid-race when she almost caught up to the men

Nicole Hanselmann, a Swiss female cyclist racing in a Belgium competition on Saturday, said a forced stop caused her to lose momentum in the race. Critics are questioning if it’s fair to "neutralize" races, a system in which men and women are required to race in separate timing intervals.

Kylie Jenner becomes the youngest self-made billionaire ever

Kylie Jenner has replaced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, according to Forbes. Kylie Cosmetics, founded in 2015, partners with Ulta Beauty and utilizes Jenner’s social media platforms for marketing.

Break taboo around menstruation, act to end ‘disempowering’ discrimination, say UN experts

A team of seven United Nations human rights experts announced a plan to end the stigma surrounding menstrual health for women and girls. The experts outline the need for this global initiative and a plan for action, which includes education for children and distributing "dignity kits" around the world.

Research: when people see more women at the top, they’re less concerned about gender inequality elsewhere

Harvard Business Review released a study about the increase of female representation in high-level professional positions, and its positive impact on public perception.

This International Women's Day, it's time for the U.S. to get on board with paid family leave

MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian discussed the dire need for paid family leave in the United States, and urged legislators to take action. Vossoughian also shared her personal experience as a mother of two who recently came back to work after maternity leave.