Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

April 5, 2019, 4:22 PM GMT By Amanda Hayes

What to know about Zuzana Caputova, Slovakia's first female president

Zuzana Caputova, a political newcomer and single mother of two, was elected as Slovakia’s first female president. Caputova based her campaign on a promise to fight for justice and was largely inspired to run after the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak last year.

Young girls win fight against school dress code that banned pants

Female students at Charter Day School in Leland, North Carolina now have the option to trade their uniform skirts for pants after a federal judge ruled the school's dress code is unconstitutional. The school argued that the no-pants policy was intended to uphold traditional values. The decision comes four years after the lawsuit was first filed by three young girls and their moms.

Equal Pay Day 2019: How to close the wage gap for good

Equal Pay Day on April 2 brought awareness to the extra months it takes for women’s average salary to match that of men's. Forbes outlined steps for employees, corporations and countries to work toward narrowing the gap, which is currently 80 cents on the dollar for white women, and varies based on race.

Chicago elects Lori Lightfoot as first gay and first black female mayor in city’s history

Chicago became the largest city to elect a gay and black female mayor. Lori Lightfoot, who will succeed Rahm Emanuel, easily defeated Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. The mayoral race was already unprecedented with two African-American women facing off.

ND's McGraw wants more women in power

Notre Dame women’s basketball team is in the NCAA tournament Final Four, and their coach used the opportunity to discuss more than just sports. Coach Muffett McGraw (who has hired an all-female staff) spoke on Thursday about the need for more female role models in leadership positions.

‘Unspoken Sexism’ dampens fundraising for women running in 2020

There's a historic number of women running for president. Yet, fundraisers told Huffington Post they have encountered a number of donors who seem skeptical of women candidates. Here's a look at the fundraising challenges these candidates, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar are facing.

Jane Fonda covers British Vogue’s issue dedicated to women over 50

British Vogue and L’Oreal Paris partnered to create a special edition of British Vogue that celebrates aging and promotes diversity. Actress Jane Fonda, 81, graces the cover on newsstands Friday. Fonda told Vogue, "It’s important to understand that older women are the fastest growing demographic in the whole world. It’s time to recognize our value.”

Michelle Williams: I was 'paralyzed' after learning about pay disparity

Actress Michelle Williams drew from personal experience when speaking to lawmakers in support of the Paycheck Fairness Act on Tuesday. Williams urged that equal pay benefits everyone, saying “it strengthens the parts that advance the whole.” This speech was part of an effort to get the bill passed in the Senate.