Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

April 19, 2019, 2:01 PM GMT By Amanda Hayes

Time Magazine’s Top 100 List is almost half women for the first time ever

The 2019 Time 100 List of the world’s most influential people included a record-breaking number of women. The first list created in 2004 featured 24 women and this year that number doubled to 48, according to Time Magazine’s editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. Some of these powerful females include former First Lady Michelle Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and popstar Taylor Swift.

Nike’s fix for boosting sales at home — women

Nike is investing in female consumers with several new initiatives, including its partnership with the WNBA. The company is also aiming to inspire future generations of female athletes with an outreach program that connects mentors to young girls. And more of their products, including new sports bras and yoga pants will cater to female athletes.

Best-selling author Joanne Lipman says taking this simple step could help companies close the pay gap

Forced paternity leave could be the answer to narrowing the gender pay gap, according to Joanne Lipman, author of "That’s What She Said." Lipman explains how new mothers often experience a setback in their careers, so men should make an effort to equalize the playing field.

What’s a feminist government? Canada, and Trudeau, grapple with the question

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has formed a cabinet with equal male and female representation, but facing public criticism over the authenticity of his feminist promises. This article reflects on what feminism looks like in politics. The hashtag #FakeFeminist was trending on Twitter in opposition to Trudeau earlier this month, and the Prime Minister says he should be judged by his actions and not by labels.

Gender-based pricing? British lawmaker wants to outlaw ‘Pink Tax’

A new bill introduced in the British House of Commons could help prevent gender-based pricing differences. This price gap is known as the “pink tax”, as it explains the marked-up price on items targeting females (like a pink razor versus a blue one). British tax firm RIFT found in 2018 that women pay on average 6.3 percent more than men for a four-pack of disposable razors, and 10.6 percent more for deodorant sticks of identical size.

#WhatsMyName stresses safety for Uber riders

Although critics say the responsibility should not be on women to protect themselves using ride-sharing apps, it often is. After the tragic death of Samantha Josephson, 21, her family created Whatsmyname.com to spread awareness of the potential dangers using services like Uber and Lyft.

This former Knicks dancer couldn't find tights to match her skin — so she founded a company that would

Professional dancer Erin Carpenter saw a hole in the dance apparel market and figured out a way to fill it. Carpenter is the founder and CEO of Nude Barre, an eco-friendly line of tights, underwear and bralettes offered for a variety of skin colors. She shares how she took an obstacle and turned it into a successful brand.